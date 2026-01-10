2026 Winter Dance Single Ticket

*NOTE: Zeffy adds a tip on the checkout page. This is optional and does NOT benefit PTSO. To zero it out select other from the drop-down menu and type 0.





After purchase, your receipt and digital tickets will be emailed to you. Save this email to check in at the dance. No physical tickets or wristbands will be distributed.





Tickets are available for currently enrolled VA students only and their adult chaperone(s). Students must be accompanied by at least 1 adult chaperone. Siblings who do not attend VA are not eligible. Limited ticket quantities available. Sales open until 1/31 or sold out. No refunds. No returns. PTSO is not responsible for ticket swapping.