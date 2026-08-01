2026 Winter Gala Fundraiser

Benefits Include:

● Exclusive naming rights as the Presenting Sponsor ○ The Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation Annual Gala presented by [Company Name]





● Two (2) VIP reserved tables with premier seating

● Opportunity to deliver welcome remarks (3–5 minutes)

● Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials

● Logo featured on the gala invitation, event website, registration page, and gala journal cover

● Exclusive logo placement on the main stage screens throughout the evening

● Logo featured on the event step-and-repeat media backdrop

● Recognition in Foundation press releases and media opportunities related to the gala

● Recognition from the stage during the evening's program

● Year-round premium sponsor recognition on the Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation Instagram page

● Recognition on the Foundation website

● Recognition in post-event thank-you communications

● Personalized recognition award presented during the gala

● Private photo opportunity with Foundation leadership and honored guests

● First right of renewal for the following year's Presenting Sponsorship



