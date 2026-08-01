2026 Winter Gala Fundraiser

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About this event
Queens, NY 11414, USA
Individual Ticket
Table of 10 for your organization or group.
Benefits Include:
● Exclusive naming rights as the Presenting Sponsor ○ The Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation Annual Gala presented by [Company Name]
● Two (2) VIP reserved tables with premier seating
● Opportunity to deliver welcome remarks (3–5 minutes)
● Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials
● Logo featured on the gala invitation, event website, registration page, and gala journal cover
● Exclusive logo placement on the main stage screens throughout the evening
● Logo featured on the event step-and-repeat media backdrop
● Recognition in Foundation press releases and media opportunities related to the gala
● Recognition from the stage during the evening's program
● Year-round premium sponsor recognition on the Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation Instagram page
● Recognition on the Foundation website
● Recognition in post-event thank-you communications
● Personalized recognition award presented during the gala
● Private photo opportunity with Foundation leadership and honored guests
● First right of renewal for the following year's Presenting Sponsorship
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