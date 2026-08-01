Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation Inc

About this event

2026 Winter Gala Fundraiser

162-45 Cross Bay Blvd

Queens, NY 11414, USA

General admission
$200

Individual Ticket

  • Includes Four course meal
  • Top shelf open bar
Table Purchases
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table of 10 for your organization or group.

  • Includes four course meal
  • Top shelf open bar
Legacy Sponsor
$50,000

Benefits Include: 

● Exclusive naming rights as the Presenting Sponsor ○ The Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation Annual Gala presented by [Company Name] 


● Two (2) VIP reserved tables with premier seating 

● Opportunity to deliver welcome remarks (3–5 minutes) 

● Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials 

● Logo featured on the gala invitation, event website, registration page, and gala journal cover 

● Exclusive logo placement on the main stage screens throughout the evening 

● Logo featured on the event step-and-repeat media backdrop 

● Recognition in Foundation press releases and media opportunities related to the gala 

● Recognition from the stage during the evening's program 

● Year-round premium sponsor recognition on the Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation Instagram page 

● Recognition on the Foundation website 

● Recognition in post-event thank-you communications 

● Personalized recognition award presented during the gala 

● Private photo opportunity with Foundation leadership and honored guests 

● First right of renewal for the following year's Presenting Sponsorship 


Hero Sponsor
$10,000
  • Premiere seating for 10 guests
  • Four-course dinner
  • Top-shelf open bar
  • Large digital logo/video placement on in-room screens
  • Professionally produced partnership spotlight video (30–60 seconds) showcasing our collaboration; edited for event screens and social sharing
  • Customized partner step-and-repeat banner for red-carpet photos highlighting our Gala partnership
  • Sponsorship recognition on our social media channels and website (pre-event, day-of, and post-event)
  • Full-page Digital Journal Ad (due November 24, 2025)
  • Please send all materials to [email protected]



Unity Sponsor Table
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Includes

  • Premiere seating for 10 guest
  • Four course meal
  • Top shelf open bar
  • Large Digital Logo Video on Screens
  • Sponsorship Mention on social media and website
  • Full Digital Page Journal Ad ( Submitted by November 24, 2025)
  • Please email submission to [email protected]
Honor Sponsor Table
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes

  • Premiere seating for 10 guest.
  • Four course meal
  • Top shelf open bar
  • Website sponsor mention
  • Digital logo on screens
  • Full Page Digital Journal ad (8 x 11 Submitted by November 24, 2025)
  • Please email submission to [email protected]
Finest Sponsor Table
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes

  • Premiere seating for 10 guest
  • Four course meal
  • Top shelf open bar
  • Full Page Digital Journal Ad (8 x 11 Submitted by November 24, 2025)
  • Please email submission to [email protected]
Full Page Digital Journal Ad
$500

8" x 11" Submitted by November 24, 2025

Please email submission to [email protected]

Half Page Digital Journal Ad
$250

4.5" x 6" Submitted by November 24, 2025

Please email submission to [email protected]

Quarter Page Ad
$175

4.5" x 3" Submitted by November 24, 2025

Please email submission to [email protected]

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