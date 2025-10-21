2026 Winter Toastmasters Leadership Institute (TLI)

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About this event
In-person admission includes training materials for the in-person experience, breakfast, and lunch. This ticket is non-refundable and CAN BE transferred to online attendance.
This ticket can be purchased for On-site admission on the day of the event and it includes training materials for the in-person experience. Meals are not guaranteed due to our district's catering deadline. There are restaurants nearby to supplement. This ticket is non-refundable and MAY BE transferred to online attendance if the maximum seating capacity has been reached.
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