2026 Draft Day Games & Dance

*You must provide the first & last name of each person attending the dance SEPARATELY.
*We also must have each attendee's parent's name & phone number for emergencies.
*If this information is not provided, they will not be allowed to enter the event.
*No refunds will be provided.
*CHAA is a nonprofit parent-led volunteer organization, so your donations and ticket prices are going to a great cause!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!