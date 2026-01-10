Get Healthy Desoto Inc

Hosted by

Get Healthy Desoto Inc

About this event

2026 Winterflakes 5k

1551 Veterans Dr

De Soto, MO 63020, USA

5k - Early Bird
$25
Available until Feb 8

Enjoy a 3.2 mile walk or run from Walther Park to The Arlington and back. NOTE: Traffic will not be stopped on the race route. Specifically at the Miller St. intersection.

5k
$30

Enjoy a 3.2 mile walk or run from Walther Park to The Arlington and back. NOTE: Traffic will not be stopped on the race route. Specifically at the Miller St. intersection.

1 mile - Early Bird
$15
Available until Feb 8

1 mile walk or run around Walther Park enjoying the view of the creek and park.

1 mile
$20

1 mile walk or run around Walther Park enjoying the view of the creek and park.

Kids Under 12 - Early Bird
$10
Available until Feb 8

Either 5k or 1 mile option

Kids Under 12
$15

Either 5k or 1 mile option

Shirt
$15

Long sleeve shirt please note shirt size in notes section

Ice Diamond Sponsor
$500

ONLY 1 AVAILABLE Large logo featured on website and in communications with participants - 3 race entries - Large Logo on race shirt, website, and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag.

Ice Dragon Sponsor
$250

2 race entries - Logo on race shirt, website, and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag

Frostbite Sponsor
$100

1 race entry - Logo on website and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag

Arctic Blast Sponsor
$50

Logo on website and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!