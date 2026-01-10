2026 Winterflakes 5k

Hosted by
Enjoy a 3.2 mile walk or run from Walther Park to The Arlington and back. NOTE: Traffic will not be stopped on the race route. Specifically at the Miller St. intersection.
1 mile walk or run around Walther Park enjoying the view of the creek and park.
Either 5k or 1 mile option
Long sleeve shirt please note shirt size in notes section
ONLY 1 AVAILABLE Large logo featured on website and in communications with participants - 3 race entries - Large Logo on race shirt, website, and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag.
2 race entries - Logo on race shirt, website, and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag
1 race entry - Logo on website and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag
Logo on website and social media - Recognition on social media and in participant race bag
