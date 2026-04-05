2026 Wisconsin Parli. Pro. Con.

About this event
Cost: $26 for WAP/NAP/AIP Members
Any person who is not a member of the Wisconsin Association of Parliamentarians, NAP, or AIP then your nonmember fee is $56
Thank you for your interest, and your support of this educational program.
If you are a student Thank you for your interest and your support of our program.
Registration is Complimentary for students enrolled in: Post Secondary, High School, or Middle School
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!