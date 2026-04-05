Wisconsin Association of Parliamentarians

Hosted by

Wisconsin Association of Parliamentarians

About this event

2026 Wisconsin Parli. Pro. Con.

Zoom Room

WAP / NAP /and AIP Member Registration
$26

Cost: $26 for WAP/NAP/AIP Members

Non-Member Registration
$56

Any person who is not a member of the Wisconsin Association of Parliamentarians, NAP, or AIP then your nonmember fee is $56

Thank you for your interest, and your support of this educational program.

Student Registration
Pay what you can

If you are a student Thank you for your interest and your support of our program.

Registration is Complimentary for students enrolled in: Post Secondary, High School, or Middle School

Add a donation for Wisconsin Association of Parliamentarians

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