2026 Wisconsin State Jigsaw Puzzle Championship

Includes entry for one pair of puzzlers to the pairs division.





Pairs will compete against other pairs to complete the same 500 piece puzzle as fast as they can. Pairs check-in starts at 1:00PM, puzzling starts at 1:30pm. There is a 2 hour time limit.





Tickets are fully refundable prior to Sept 1st. If you need to make any changes to your teammates please email us at [email protected].





Further Questions? Contact us at [email protected]