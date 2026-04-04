2026 Wisconsin State Jigsaw Puzzle Championship

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About this event
Includes entry for one puzzler to the solo division.
Puzzlers will compete against other puzzlers to complete the same 500 piece Puzzle Twist puzzle as fast as they can. Solo check-in starts at 9:30 am, puzzling starts at 10am. There is a 2 hr time limit.
Tickets are fully refundable prior to Sept 1st.
Further Questions? Contact us at [email protected]
Includes entry for one pair of puzzlers to the pairs division.
Pairs will compete against other pairs to complete the same 500 piece puzzle as fast as they can. Pairs check-in starts at 1:00PM, puzzling starts at 1:30pm. There is a 2 hour time limit.
Tickets are fully refundable prior to Sept 1st. If you need to make any changes to your teammates please email us at [email protected].
Further Questions? Contact us at [email protected]
Includes Entry for one team of up to 4 puzzlers to the team division.
Teams will compete against other teams to complete the same 1000 piece puzzle as fast as they can. Teams check-in starts at 3:30pm, puzzling starts at 4:00pm. There is a 2.5 hour time limit.
Tickets are fully refundable prior to Sept 1st. If you need to make any changes to your teammates please email us at [email protected].
Further Questions? Contact us at [email protected]
Includes Entry for one team of 4 puzzlers to the Team Relay division.
Team relay check-in starts at 6:30PM, puzzling starts at 7:00PM. There is a 2 hr time limit.
Each team will receive 2 500-piece puzzles. Teams will be working on both puzzles at the same time, but only 2 individuals on each puzzle at a time. Individuals will need to rotate clockwise every 10 mins. Once one puzzle is finished, the clockwise rotation continues and only 2 people may continue to work on the puzzle at a time The teammates not puzzling may verbally and visually indicate pieces to their teammates. The first team to complete both puzzles wins!
Tickets are fully refundable prior to Sept 1st. If you need to make any changes to your teammates please email us at [email protected].
Further Questions? Contact us at [email protected]
Our solo division is full, please add this ticket to your cart if you would like to join the waitlist. This ticket does not confirm your spot unless you hear directly from WI-JPA, and pay the registration fee for solo division before the event.
Purchase an exclusive 2026 Wisconsin State Jigsaw Puzzle Championship. T-shirts are a unisex sizing.
T-Shirt sales close on Monday October 5th 2026 at midnight. Order before they are gone!
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