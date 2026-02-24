Make-A-Wish Foundation Of Metro New York And Western New York

Hosted by

Make-A-Wish Foundation Of Metro New York And Western New York

About this event

2026 Wish Cup

43-34 32nd Pl

Long Island City, NY 11101, USA

Tennis
$250

The evening kicks off with a quick warmup, followed by some friendly competition in the form of a mixed doubles round robin tournament.

Padel
$250

There will be two padel courts for round robin mixed doubles matches, and for people who want to try padel, we will have one padel court with a coach to run drills on that court.

Spectator/Non-Player Ticket
$150
Tennis/Padel Waitlist
Free

Once the Tennis and Padel tickets are sold out, if you are interested in being added to the waitlist, please "purchase" this ticket to be notified if/when spots become available.

Add a donation for Make-A-Wish Foundation Of Metro New York And Western New York

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