2026 Wish Cup

About this event
The evening kicks off with a quick warmup, followed by some friendly competition in the form of a mixed doubles round robin tournament.
There will be two padel courts for round robin mixed doubles matches, and for people who want to try padel, we will have one padel court with a coach to run drills on that court.
Once the Tennis and Padel tickets are sold out, if you are interested in being added to the waitlist, please "purchase" this ticket to be notified if/when spots become available.
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