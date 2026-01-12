2026 Wisner Market

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Secure your spot at Wisner Market for the 2025 season.
No expiration
Pay for your truck space on a weekly basis.
No expiration
Pay for your truck space and electric hook-up on a weekly basis.
No expiration
Pay for your booth space on a weekly basis.
No expiration
Single booth space (10'x10') for 18 weeks.
No expiration
Food truck space (10'x10') for 18 weeks.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!