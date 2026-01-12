Elmira Downtown Development Inc

Offered by

Elmira Downtown Development Inc

About the memberships

2026 Wisner Market

Registration Fee (REQUIRED FOR ALL VENDORS one-time fee)
$35

No expiration

Secure your spot at Wisner Market for the 2025 season.

Weekly Vendor Fee (Food TRUCKS Only, no electricity)
$50

No expiration

Pay for your truck space on a weekly basis.

Weekly Vendor Fee (Food TRUCKS Only, plus electricity)
$65

No expiration

Pay for your truck space and electric hook-up on a weekly basis.

Weekly Booth Fee (Craft Vendors Only)
$25

No expiration

Pay for your booth space on a weekly basis.

Full Season Booth (Craft Vendors Only) - 10'x10' space
$250

No expiration

Single booth space (10'x10') for 18 weeks.

Full Season (Food Truck Only)
$900

No expiration

Food truck space (10'x10') for 18 weeks.

Add a donation for Elmira Downtown Development Inc

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