2026 WISTA Summer Orchestra Camp

***Regular registration ends June 1st --- $415***





Late registration price is $429 for an All-Inclusive 3 Days/2 Nights Orchestra/Orff Camp Experience.





Session 1 - June 21st - 23rd

Session 2 - June 24th - 26th





Session assignments are finalized in June. We do our very best to honor your preferences. Assignments are based on many factors including staffing availability, session size, instrumentation needs, and roommate requests. We ask for your patience as we figure out this annual puzzle.