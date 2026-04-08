Pearls Of Purpose Inc

Hosted by

Pearls Of Purpose Inc

About this event

2026 Witches Ride of Minden Ticket

Minden

LA 71055, USA

Witches Ride Ticket
$55

Grants single participant entry for 2026 Witches Ride.


*Ladies Only, 18+ years of age.

**Due to liability policy, all witches must have her own ticket. No group sales. In the event of inclement weather or changes in your personal schedule, refunds will not be issued as this is a charitable event.

** EARLY BIRD** Witches Ride Ticket
$45
Available until Sep 1

Grants single participant entry for 2026 Witches Ride.


*Ladies Only, 18+ years of age.

**Due to liability policy, all witches must have her own ticket. No group sales. In the event of inclement weather or changes in your personal schedule, refunds will not be issued as this is a charitable event.

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