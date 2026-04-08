2026 Witches Ride of Minden Ticket

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LA 71055, USA
Grants single participant entry for 2026 Witches Ride.
*Ladies Only, 18+ years of age.
**Due to liability policy, all witches must have her own ticket. No group sales. In the event of inclement weather or changes in your personal schedule, refunds will not be issued as this is a charitable event.
Grants single participant entry for 2026 Witches Ride.
*Ladies Only, 18+ years of age.
**Due to liability policy, all witches must have her own ticket. No group sales. In the event of inclement weather or changes in your personal schedule, refunds will not be issued as this is a charitable event.
$
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