2026 WLU Retreat Sponsorships

Gold Level ($2,500+) ● Silver Level ($1,000-$2,499) ● Bronze Level ($500-$999) ●



Our sponsors will receive the following special benefits:



● Sponsors at the $5,000 level or above receive one complimentary retreat registration (subject to availability)



● Your name with your sponsorship level on retreat advertisements and communications.



● Your name and logo prominently displayed with your sponsorship level in the retreat programming materials, on WLU’s website, and on the slideshow at the retreat.



● A verbal acknowledgement and “thank you!” at the retreat.