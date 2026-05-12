2026 WLU Retreat Sponsorships

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Gold Level ($2,500+) ● Silver Level ($1,000-$2,499) ● Bronze Level ($500-$999) ●
Our sponsors will receive the following special benefits:
● Sponsors at the $5,000 level or above receive one complimentary retreat registration (subject to availability)
● Your name with your sponsorship level on retreat advertisements and communications.
● Your name and logo prominently displayed with your sponsorship level in the retreat programming materials, on WLU’s website, and on the slideshow at the retreat.
● A verbal acknowledgement and “thank you!” at the retreat.
Sponsor the Friday evening networking dinner.
Host the opening social that kicks off the retreat and provides some of the best networking.
Sponsor the Friday night awards and program.
Sponsor a WLU-branded gift for each attendee. We’ll include a card recognizing your generosity.
Host the after-party following Friday night’s program –one of our most popular social activities.
Sponsor the retreat's Friday afternoon CLE session and speakers.
Sponsor the retreat’s Saturday morning CLE sessions and speakers.
Sponsor the Saturday morning networking breakfast and social.
Host the Friday afternoon mini-massages during the networking event– always a favorite!
Host the wellness and yoga session on Saturday morning, great for beginners and experts alike.
Sponsor child care for attendees’ children during the Friday night networking social and program.
Sponsor WLU’s photographer or photo booth to preserve and publicize our memories.
Host the suite where significant others can enjoy cards and festivities during the Friday program.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!