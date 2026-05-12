Women Lawyers of Utah

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Women Lawyers of Utah

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2026 WLU Retreat Sponsorships

General Sponsor
$500

Gold Level ($2,500+) ● Silver Level ($1,000-$2,499) ● Bronze Level ($500-$999) ●

Our sponsors will receive the following special benefits:

Sponsors at the $5,000 level or above receive one complimentary retreat registration (subject to availability)

Your name with your sponsorship level on retreat advertisements and communications.

Your name and logo prominently displayed with your sponsorship level in the retreat programming materials, on WLU’s website, and on the slideshow at the retreat.

A verbal acknowledgement and “thank you!” at the retreat.

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Friday Night Dinner (Exclusive Sponsor)
$10,000

Sponsor the Friday evening networking dinner.

Friday Networking Social (Exclusive Sponsor)
$7,000

Host the opening social that kicks off the retreat and provides some of the best networking.

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Friday Evening Program (Exclusive Sponsor)
$6,000

Sponsor the Friday night awards and program.

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WLU Commemorative Gift (Exclusive Sponsor)
$5,000

Sponsor a WLU-branded gift for each attendee. We’ll include a card recognizing your generosity.

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Friday Night After Party (Exclusive Sponsor)
$5,000

Host the after-party following Friday night’s program –one of our most popular social activities.

Friday CLE Presentation (Exclusive Sponsor)
$4,000

Sponsor the retreat's Friday afternoon CLE session and speakers.

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Saturday CLE Presentations (Exclusive Sponsor)
$4,000

Sponsor the retreat’s Saturday morning CLE sessions and speakers.

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Saturday Morning Networking Breakfast (Exclusive Sponsor)
$5,000

Sponsor the Saturday morning networking breakfast and social.

Friday Night Wellness Activities (Exclusive Sponsor)
$2,500

Host the Friday afternoon mini-massages during the networking event– always a favorite!

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Saturday Morning Wellness Activities (Exclusive Sponsor)
$2,500

Host the wellness and yoga session on Saturday morning, great for beginners and experts alike.

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Children's Suite (Exclusive Sponsor)
$2,500

Sponsor child care for attendees’ children during the Friday night networking social and program.

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Photo Booth & Head Shots (Exclusive Sponsor)
$2,500

Sponsor WLU’s photographer or photo booth to preserve and publicize our memories.

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Poker Suite (Exclusive Sponsor)
$2,500

Host the suite where significant others can enjoy cards and festivities during the Friday program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!