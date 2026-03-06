2026 Wolf Drive Fun'raising Events

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About this event
In-N-Out will be serving an $8 meal deal at Wolf Drive via pre-order only & grilled on location; The deal includes a burger or cheeseburger, potato chips & a soft drink (Coke, Diet Coke, 7UP, Dr Pepper, Signature Pink and Lite Pink Lemonade). The burgers include spread, lettuce and tomato. Unfortunately they can not be customized. This is a donation to the Challenge School from In-N-Out Burger, with 75% of the fee being donated to the Challenge School PTCO & 25% to the In-N-Out Foundation.
K-4 Elementary Students, can dance away at this DJ party in the gym from 5-6pm.
5th - 8th grade middle schoolers, can dance away at this DJ party in the gym from 6:30pm to 8pm.
Come paint with Ms Schleppi an ocean themed canvas painting and enjoy a special mocktail with friends! All ages are welcomed. Event in art room from 5:30-6:30pm
Game Truck Fun for all ages! 2 lines for Mario Kart and Smash Bros, to race each other!. Each round lasts 3-5 minutes so everyone can play multiple times! Each TV ends at different times so it is constant in and out. (if we get far less sign ups, we will change the games so they last longer)
Join Ms Angle, Mr Wiley and Ms Tunnah on some fluffy slime making and "Unpoppable" bubbles fun in our science rooms from 5:30pm to 6:30pm. Open to all ages.
Try your luck at riding a backwards brain bike. Where the bike goes left, when you turn right. With your $5 donation, you will receive 3 attempts at riding the bike with a helmet (provided). The bike is a 24" bike and is at your own risk on riding.
The first person to successfully ride the backwards brain bike 10 feet in a straight line (using pedals), will win $200.
Generously created and donated by the Cannavo Family. Thank you!!!
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