2026 Wolf Drive Fun'raising Events

Try your luck at riding a backwards brain bike. Where the bike goes left, when you turn right. With your $5 donation, you will receive 3 attempts at riding the bike with a helmet (provided). The bike is a 24" bike and is at your own risk on riding.





The first person to successfully ride the backwards brain bike 10 feet in a straight line (using pedals), will win $200.





Generously created and donated by the Cannavo Family. Thank you!!!