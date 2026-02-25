2026 Wolfeboro Summer Camp Final Payment - Due 3/24

About this event
Pay this before 3/24 if you have already paid the deposit, and if your scout attended Wolfeboro last year.
Pay this before 3/24 if you have already paid the deposit, and if your scout has never attended summer camp. There is a $100 discount for first time campers this year if paid by 3/24.
Pay this amount before 3/24 if you have not yet paid a deposit, and if you scout attended Wolfeboro last year.
Pay this before 3/24 if you have not paid the deposit, and if your scout has never attended summer camp. There is a $100 discount for first time campers this year if paid by 3/24.
Pay this amount if you pay the balance after 3/24.
Pay this if you are a registered adult leader participating the full week.
Pay $100 per day for how many days you are attending.
$355-$187 scout fundraiser credit
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!