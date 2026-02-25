Hosted by

Friends of Scouting in Pinole, Inc.

About this event

2026 Wolfeboro Summer Camp Final Payment - Due 3/24

Forest Service Road 7N02

Arnold, CA 95223, USA

Scout Camp Balance - Returning Scout to Wolfeboro
$455

Pay this before 3/24 if you have already paid the deposit, and if your scout attended Wolfeboro last year.

Scout Camp Balance - First Time at Wolfeboro
$355

Pay this before 3/24 if you have already paid the deposit, and if your scout has never attended summer camp. There is a $100 discount for first time campers this year if paid by 3/24.

Scout Summer Camp Full Payment - Returning Scout to Wolfebor
$805

Pay this amount before 3/24 if you have not yet paid a deposit, and if you scout attended Wolfeboro last year.

Scout Summer Camp Full Payment - First time at Wolfebor
$705

Pay this before 3/24 if you have not paid the deposit, and if your scout has never attended summer camp. There is a $100 discount for first time campers this year if paid by 3/24.

Scout Summer Camp Full Payment after 3/24
$840

Pay this amount if you pay the balance after 3/24.

Adult Registration - Full Week
$500

Pay this if you are a registered adult leader participating the full week.

Adult Registration - Daily Rate
$100

Pay $100 per day for how many days you are attending.

Hector's Final.Payment
$168

$355-$187 scout fundraiser credit

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!