AIA New Orleans Women in Architecture

Hosted by

AIA New Orleans Women in Architecture

About this event

2026 Women in Architecture Mardi Gras Headdress Happy Hour & CE

1000 St Charles Ave

New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

AIANO Architect Members & Professional Affiliate Members
$30

Choose this ticket option if you are an AIANO Architect Member or Professional Affiliate Member

NOMA Member, AIANO Associate Member, AIAS Student
$20

Choose this ticket option if you are a NOMA member, AIANO Associate Member, or AIAS Student member.

Non-AIANO member
$40

Use this ticket option if you are not currently an AIANO member or affiliate member.

Presenting Sponsor
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

As the presenting sponsor, your company will be introduced at the beginning of the event, your logo will be included on all printed materials, and your logo will be included on digital advertisements. Using the company’s logo on advertisements will create a strong brand recognition for your company. 


This opportunity includes:

  • Company logo recognition on all printed materials including welcome sign at entrance of venue at the event. 
  • Company logo recognition on digital advertisements such as Instagram and emails. 
    • Social media posts on Instagram will include a tag for your company's social media accounts. 
    • Emails will include a link to your company’s website.
  • Recognized as “Presenting Sponsor” by a WIA representative at the event.
  • Opportunity to give an introduction to all event attendees at beginning of event. 
  • Opportunity to network with women in the A/E/C industry at the event. 
  • Recognition as our Presenting sponsor on the new AIA New Orleans website (on header slider)
  • Includes 5 complimentary tickets to the event.
Bar Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

As the bar sponsor, your company will be introduced at the beginning of the event, your logo will be included on printed materials, and your logo will be included on digital advertisements. Using the company’s logo on advertisements will create a strong brand recognition for your company. 


This opportunity includes:

  • Company logo recognition on all printed materials located at and near the bar. 
  • Company logo recognition on digital advertisements such as Instagram and emails. 
    • Social media posts on Instagram will include a tag for your company's social media accounts. 
    • Emails will include a link to your company’s website.
  • Recognized as “Bar Sponsor” by a WIA representative at the event.
  • Opportunity to network with women in the A/E/C industry at the event. 
  • Recognition as our bar sponsor on the new AIA New Orleans website (on header slider)
  • Includes 3 complimentary tickets to the event.
Craft Sponsor
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

As one of the craft sponsors, your company will be introduced at the beginning of the event, your logo will be included on printed materials, and your logo will be included on digital advertisements. Using the company’s logo on advertisements will create a strong brand recognition for your company. 


This opportunity includes:

  • Company logo recognition on printed materials at event. 
  • Company logo recognition on digital advertisements such as Instagram and emails. 
    • Social media posts on Instagram will include a tag for your company's social media accounts. 
    • Emails will include a link to your company’s website.
  • Recognized as “Craft Sponsor” by a WIA representative at the event.
  • Opportunity to network with women in the A/E/C industry at the event. 
  • Recognition as our craft sponsor on the new AIA New Orleans website (on header slider)
  • Includes 2 complimentary tickets to the event. 
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