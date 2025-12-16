2026 Women in Architecture Mardi Gras Headdress Happy Hour & CE

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About this event
Choose this ticket option if you are an AIANO Architect Member or Professional Affiliate Member
Choose this ticket option if you are a NOMA member, AIANO Associate Member, or AIAS Student member.
Use this ticket option if you are not currently an AIANO member or affiliate member.
As the presenting sponsor, your company will be introduced at the beginning of the event, your logo will be included on all printed materials, and your logo will be included on digital advertisements. Using the company’s logo on advertisements will create a strong brand recognition for your company.
This opportunity includes:
As the bar sponsor, your company will be introduced at the beginning of the event, your logo will be included on printed materials, and your logo will be included on digital advertisements. Using the company’s logo on advertisements will create a strong brand recognition for your company.
This opportunity includes:
As one of the craft sponsors, your company will be introduced at the beginning of the event, your logo will be included on printed materials, and your logo will be included on digital advertisements. Using the company’s logo on advertisements will create a strong brand recognition for your company.
This opportunity includes:
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