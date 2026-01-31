2026 Women in Construction Week Events

Hosted by
Join us for a WIC Week kick off with our region as we toast women who build, lead, and inspire every day!
Sunday March 1st, 2026 at 4:30 PM
An email with a Zoom Link will be sent to all region members.
Rock Quarry Tour - Luck Stone – Rockville Plant – 2115 Ashland Road, Rockville, VA 23146
Monday, March 2nd 11:00 am – 12:30
FREE
PPE - hard hat, safety vest, and sturdy closed toe shoes
Parking; A map will be provided to those that register for the event.
Description: A tour of the Rockville Stone Quarry that offers a behind the scenes look at massive mining operations.
Topics will include cutting and drilling methods, enormous dump trucks/heavy equipment, and cutting/blasting/conveying equipment used.
WIC Week Safety Lunch & Learn - American Culture Collaboration Hosted by Brinkmann Constructors
Brinkmann Constructors will be hosting the Women in Construction (WIC) Week Safety Lunch & Learn. Please join us on this webinar to dive into an American Culture Collaboration, where we will focus on building trust and care within our teams. Fostering stronger relationships will also foster a culture of safety. Let’s Level UP and Build Strong!
Tuesday, March 3, 2026 11:30 AM-12:30 PM (UTC-05:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada).
TEAMS Meeting:
Microsoft Teams meeting
Join: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/25607087135913?p=8xo5jNu5PZUZfply1j
Meeting ID: 256 070 871 359 13
Passcode: N8Df2wN9
Dial in by phone
+1 773-352-2001,,115038340# United States, Chicago
Phone conference ID: 115 038 340#
For organizers: Meeting options | Reset dial-in PIN
Soils Classification:
Date: Tuesday, March 3rd, 4-5pm.
Location: F & R, 3015 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, VA 23228
Description: Come join us at F&R for a lesson on soils classification!
This is a hands-on activity where you will learn:
You will be handling soil and water, so please dress accordingly. There will be signage directing you to the training room,
And please park in the lots against the building.
NAWIC Board Meeting:
Date: Tuesday, March 3rd, 6-7:30 PM
Location: F & R, 3015 Dumbarton Rd., Richmond, VA 23228
Description: As we celebrate Women in Construction (WIC) Week, we invite you to join us for our Board Meeting.
This is a great opportunity to see how our chapter operates and learn how you can get more involved in shaping the future of NAWIC.
Whether you are a long time member, or new to NAWIC, we invite you to join us!
Wednesday, March 4th 4:00-5:30pm
WIC Week Hard Hat Tour - VCU CoStar Arts and Innovation Academic Building
Join us for an exclusive behind- the- scenes construction tour of the AIAB with Hourigan Construction! This is a fantastic opportunity to see the largest project that VCU has underway and learn more about how this building will impact the VCU and Richmond communities.
PPE Required: Hard Hat, safety vest, safety glasses, long pants, hard soled shoes
Don't miss this chance to experience construction up close, ask questions, and network with fellow industry professionals during Women in Construction (WIC) Week!
Location: We will be meeting at Hourigan's Conference room down the alley located at 213 N. Henry St with the large Hourigan sign on it. A map will be provided to those that register for the event.
Parking: Public street parking is available along Grace St and in the QQ lot (1 block away from the site). A map will be provided to those that register for the event.
Maximum attendees: 40.
Joint Networking Event w/AGC (Associated General Contractors) – Main Line Brewery – 1603 Ownby Lane, Richmond, VA 23220
Thursday, March 5th 4:30-6:30
FREE
Description: Join us as we connect with industry leaders, share ideas, and celebrate women in the construction industry.
Light appetizers will be provided.
Choose between a gold/brass ring or a grapevine wreath frame and add a combination of fresh, dried, and faux greenery & blooms and finish it off with a fun spring accent like a little bird, egg, etc.
Location: The Brinkmann job trailer at Avery Point Senior Living Facility in Short Pump. The trailer address is 12000 Avery Pt Wy, Henrico, VA 23233.
4:30 TO 6:30 PM
