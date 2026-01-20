2026 Women of Distinction Event

Platinum sponsorship includes:

* Reserved Table of eight (8) at the Dinner

* Full-screen full color as run throughout the evening during media presentation

* Special Recognition and acknowledgment for the podium as well as WBGZ

* Name/Logo on all WOD advertising, publicity, and press releases

* Recognition on YWCA advertising, publicity, and press releases for one year

* Listing in program and full-page program ad

* Included in event booklet

* Camera-ready ads or your logo should be emailed to [email protected] or be delivered to the YWCA - 304 East Third Street Alton IL 62002 by March 1st, 2025