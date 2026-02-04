Women Who Served Colorado Veterrans

Hosted by

Women Who Served Colorado Veterrans

About this event

2026 Women Veterans ENGAGE - Colorado IN PERSON_Sponsors

10000 Park Meadows Dr

Lone Tree, CO 80124, USA

Honor Sponsor
$2,500

As our premier sponsorship level, Honor Sponsors demonstrate a deep commitment to advancing leadership and opportunity for women who have served. Your investment helps underwrite keynote programming, leadership development sessions, and high-impact conference experiences that empower attendees to lead in their next chapter – in uniform and beyond.

  • Premier recognition in all event materials
  • National recognition during live simulcast
  • Logo on tables, signage, swag bags & program and website
  • Featured social media + dedicated email blast
  • 5–7 minute speaking opportunity at kickoff
  • Prime vendor table location
  • 6 event ticket (including lunch & all sessions)
Courage Sponsor
$1,500

Courage Sponsors help create the environment where bold conversations and authentic connection happen. Your support strengthens professional networking opportunities and equips attendees with tools to confidently navigate career growth and community leadership

  • Speaking opportunity before lunch
  • Logo on tables, signage, swag bags & program
  • Vendor table included
  • 4 event tickets (including lunch & all sessions)


Strength Sponsor
$750

Strength Sponsors reinforce the resilience and adaptability that define military service. Your contribution supports breakout sessions, workshops, and collaborative experiences designed to build skills, confidence, and lasting professional relationships.

  • Booth space next to breakfast area
  • Logo on tables, signage, swag bags & program
  • Vendor table included
  • 4 event tickets (including lunch & all sessions)
Unity Sponsor
$500

Unity Sponsors help bridge generations, branches, and career paths. Your support fosters a welcoming space where women from diverse military backgrounds engage, share insight, and strengthen collective impact.

  • Recognition during sponsored activity (wellness, networking, etc.)
  • Logo on event signage + program
  • Social media shout-outs
  • Vendor table Included
  • 3 event tickets (including lunch & all sessions)
Service Sponsor
$250

Service Sponsors provide foundational support that makes the Engage Conference possible. Your contribution helps ensure accessible participation and meaningful experiences for women who continue to serve their communities long after their military commitment.

  • Recognition during sponsored activity (wellness, networking, etc.)
  • Logo on event signage + program
  • Social media shout-outs
  • Vendor table Included
  • 3 event tickets (including lunch & all sessions)
Community Partner
$100

Our Community Partner (Vendor) is designed for small businesses who want to connect, collaborate, and grow alongside women veterans and those currently serving.

  • Ideal for small businesses
  • Vendor Table
  • 2 event tickets (including lunch & all sessions)
Non-Profit Partner
Pay what you can

Our Non Profit Partner (Vendor) is designed for small Non-Profit who want to connect, collaborate, and grow alongside women veterans and those currently serving.

  • Ideal for Non-Profit Organizations
  • Vendor Table

Please reach out for more details at: [email protected]

Mission Supporter (Donation)
Pay what you can

Mission Supporters help bring the Engage Conference to life through open donations that directly support programming and participant access.

Impact of your support:

  • Expands access for women veterans to attend
  • Enhances programming and guest experiences
  • Supports materials, meals, and engagement activities

This is a donation-only opportunity and does not include event tickets or vendor participation.


If you’re interested in recognition opportunities, we’d love to connect and explore options with you. - [email protected]


Every contribution -no matter the size -makes a difference.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!