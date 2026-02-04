2026 Women Veterans ENGAGE - Colorado IN PERSON_Sponsors

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About this event
As our premier sponsorship level, Honor Sponsors demonstrate a deep commitment to advancing leadership and opportunity for women who have served. Your investment helps underwrite keynote programming, leadership development sessions, and high-impact conference experiences that empower attendees to lead in their next chapter – in uniform and beyond.
Courage Sponsors help create the environment where bold conversations and authentic connection happen. Your support strengthens professional networking opportunities and equips attendees with tools to confidently navigate career growth and community leadership
Strength Sponsors reinforce the resilience and adaptability that define military service. Your contribution supports breakout sessions, workshops, and collaborative experiences designed to build skills, confidence, and lasting professional relationships.
Unity Sponsors help bridge generations, branches, and career paths. Your support fosters a welcoming space where women from diverse military backgrounds engage, share insight, and strengthen collective impact.
Service Sponsors provide foundational support that makes the Engage Conference possible. Your contribution helps ensure accessible participation and meaningful experiences for women who continue to serve their communities long after their military commitment.
Our Community Partner (Vendor) is designed for small businesses who want to connect, collaborate, and grow alongside women veterans and those currently serving.
Our Non Profit Partner (Vendor) is designed for small Non-Profit who want to connect, collaborate, and grow alongside women veterans and those currently serving.
Please reach out for more details at: [email protected]
Mission Supporters help bring the Engage Conference to life through open donations that directly support programming and participant access.
Impact of your support:
This is a donation-only opportunity and does not include event tickets or vendor participation.
If you’re interested in recognition opportunities, we’d love to connect and explore options with you. - [email protected]
Every contribution -no matter the size -makes a difference.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!