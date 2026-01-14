2026 Women Who Lead Summit: Brand First, Influence Always

Hosted by
About this event
- Recognized as a premier sponsor
- Corporate logo featured prominently on all pre-event promotions, Summit materials, and event website
- Logo featured on remaining 2026 Women Who Lead Monthly Forum promotions leading up to the Summit
- 5 minutes to address the audience or share their organization’s mission
- Will publicly receive a recognition item during the event
- 10 registrations to the event
- Full-page ad in the digital program must be received 4 weeks prior to event
• Designated as title sponsor
• Corporate logo on all pre-event, event materials and website
• Logo featured on remaining 2026 Women Who Lead Monthly Forum promotions leading up to the Summit
• 5 minutes to address the audience or share their organization’s mission
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 8 registrations to the event
• Full-page ad in the digital program must be received 4 weeks prior to event
• Designated as an official sponsor
• Corporate logo on all pre-event, event materials and website
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 6 registrations to the event
• Half-page ad in the digital program
must be received 4 weeks prior to event
• Designated as an official sponsor
• Corporate logo on all pre-event, event materials and website
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 4 registrations to attend the event
• Quarter-page ad in the digital program
must be received 4 weeks prior to event
• Designated as an official sponsor
• Corporate logo on all pre-event, event materials and website
• 2 registrations to the event
• Quarter-page ad in the digital program
must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Full Page Ad: $200
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Full Page Ad: $100
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
Quarter Page Ad: $50
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!