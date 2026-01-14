First Page

Hosted by

First Page

About this event

2026 Women Who Lead Summit: Brand First, Influence Always

2114 E Achieve Wy

Tempe, AZ 85288, USA

Valor Sponsor: $5,000
$5,000

- Recognized as a premier sponsor

- Corporate logo featured prominently on all pre-event promotions, Summit materials, and event website 

- Logo featured on remaining 2026 Women Who Lead Monthly Forum promotions leading up to the Summit

- 5 minutes to address the audience or share their organization’s mission

- Will publicly receive a recognition item during the event

- 10 registrations to the event

- Full-page ad in the digital program must be received 4 weeks prior to event

Gold Star Sponsor (Copy)
$2,500

• Designated as title sponsor 
• Corporate logo on all pre-event, event materials and website

• Logo featured on remaining 2026 Women Who Lead Monthly Forum promotions leading up to the Summit
• 5 minutes to address the audience or share their organization’s mission
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 8 registrations to the event
• Full-page ad in the digital program must be received 4 weeks prior to event

Freedom Sponsor
$1,000


• Designated as an official sponsor 

• Corporate logo on all pre-event, event materials and website
• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 6 registrations to the event
• Half-page ad in the digital program
must be received 4 weeks prior to event

Patriot Sponsor
$500

• Designated as an official sponsor 
• Corporate logo on all pre-event, event materials and website

• Will publicly receive a recognition item at the event
• 4 registrations to attend the event
• Quarter-page ad in the digital program
must be received 4 weeks prior to event

Honor Sponsor
$250

• Designated as an official sponsor
• Corporate logo on all pre-event, event materials and website
• 2 registrations to the event
• Quarter-page ad in the digital program
must be received 4 weeks prior to event

Full Page Ad
$200

Full Page Ad: $200
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event

Half Page Ad
$100

Full Page Ad: $100
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event

Quarter Page Ad
$50

Quarter Page Ad: $50
*Ads must be received 4 weeks prior to event

Add a donation for First Page

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!