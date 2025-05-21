Gull Lake Ministries

Gull Lake Ministries

2026 Women's Conference

1800 Burlington Dr

Hickory Corners, MI 49060, USA

Single Day Pass
$44

Day programming consists of two speaker sessions, two comedian sessions (Friday only), gourmet lunch, and high-energy programming! This ticket gains access to the event from 9am to 3pm for your designated day.

Single Evening Pass
$39

Evening programming consists of one speaker session, gourmet dinner, and fun-filled programming. This ticket gains access to the event from 4pm to 10pm for your designated evening.

3-Day "Days" Pass
$88

This ticket gains access to the event from 9am to 3pm on all three days! Enjoy hearing from all three Bible teachers, our comedian, three gourmet lunches, and more!

All-Access Pass
$165

This ticket gains access to the entire event! Join us for all programming, all three speakers, our hilarious comedian, 5 gourmet meals, and more! The only thing missing from this ticket is housing on grounds.

Platinum Package
$679
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This ticket is for two women for the entire event, housing on grounds included! Come enjoy the conference as a girls' weekend getaway in our luxurious accommodations.

Wednesday Arrival - Platinum
$111
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Come early so that you can enjoy an extra night on the beautiful shore of Gull Lake! This ticket can be purchased with our Platinum Package and covers two women.

Gold Package
$1,290
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

This ticket is for five women for the entire event, housing on grounds included! Come enjoy the conference as a girls' weekend getaway in our luxurious accommodations!

Wednesday Arrival - Gold
$148
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Come early so that you can enjoy an extra night on the beautiful shore of Gull Lake! This ticket can be purchased with our Gold Package and covers five women.

Cottage Stay & Play
$347

Please call our front desk team for details before purchase at (269) 671-5155.

Wednesday Arrival - Cottage
$53

Please call our front desk team for details before purchase at (269) 671-5155.

