Women's Council of Realtors Northern Region

Offered by

Women's Council of Realtors Northern Region

About the memberships

2026 Women's Council of Realtors Northern Region Strategic Partner

Platinum Partner – $750 (Limited to 4 organizations)
$750

Valid until March 5, 2027


• 2 complimentary tickets to our year end INSTALLATION (est $100 value)

• 2 complimentary tickets to all major paid events (not installation)

• 2 tickets at member prices to all other events

• 1 of 2 Featured sponsor and or/presenter up to 2 Lunch & Learn sessions

• 2-minute presentation at a network meeting (could be self promotion or inspiration)

• Largest logo on all event materials & signage

• Banner display & swag distribution at events

• Quarterly Solo Social Media post. sponsor spotlight

• Full member email access

• Personalized name badge with company name

• Group Social media promotion for all WCR events

• Can promote outside company events that would be appropriate for our members

• First opportunity at additional sponsorships

• Member testimonial recognition

• Priority to return as a Platinum member next year

• Exposure to other WCR regions

Gold Partner – $500 (Limited to 6 organizations)
$500

Valid until March 5, 2027

• 2 complimentary tickets to our year end INSTALLATION (?)

• 2 complimentary tickets to free WCR member events.

• Collaborate at 1 Lunch & Learn session, option to sponsor more

• 2-minute presentation at one network meeting

• Medium logo on event materials & signage

• Banner display & swag distribution at in person events

• Semi-annual dedicated social media post can be video, testimonial or product

introduction/sponsor highlight

• Full member email access (let members know they might be contacted)

• Personalized name badge with Company name

• Group Social media promotion for all events

• Priority to return as a Gold Partner in the next year

Silver Prtner – $250 (Unlimited)
$250

Valid until March 5, 2027


• Small logo on event materials & signage

• Swag distribution at events

• Annual dedicated email blast

• Personalized name badge with Company name

• Group Social media promotion for all events

2025 Installation Sponsorship
$250

No expiration

Jason Azzi, Solar By Jazzi

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!