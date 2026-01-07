2026 Women's Council of Realtors Northern Region Strategic Partner

Offered by
Valid until March 5, 2027
• 2 complimentary tickets to our year end INSTALLATION (est $100 value)
• 2 complimentary tickets to all major paid events (not installation)
• 2 tickets at member prices to all other events
• 1 of 2 Featured sponsor and or/presenter up to 2 Lunch & Learn sessions
• 2-minute presentation at a network meeting (could be self promotion or inspiration)
• Largest logo on all event materials & signage
• Banner display & swag distribution at events
• Quarterly Solo Social Media post. sponsor spotlight
• Full member email access
• Personalized name badge with company name
• Group Social media promotion for all WCR events
• Can promote outside company events that would be appropriate for our members
• First opportunity at additional sponsorships
• Member testimonial recognition
• Priority to return as a Platinum member next year
• Exposure to other WCR regions
• 2 complimentary tickets to our year end INSTALLATION (?)
• 2 complimentary tickets to free WCR member events.
• Collaborate at 1 Lunch & Learn session, option to sponsor more
• 2-minute presentation at one network meeting
• Medium logo on event materials & signage
• Banner display & swag distribution at in person events
• Semi-annual dedicated social media post can be video, testimonial or product
introduction/sponsor highlight
• Full member email access (let members know they might be contacted)
• Personalized name badge with Company name
• Group Social media promotion for all events
• Priority to return as a Gold Partner in the next year
• Small logo on event materials & signage
• Swag distribution at events
• Annual dedicated email blast
• Personalized name badge with Company name
• Group Social media promotion for all events
No expiration
Jason Azzi, Solar By Jazzi
