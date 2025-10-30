Women's Service League 2026 Charity Ball to benefit New Heights CCDA

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About this event
Includes Family Style Meal of Short Ribs & Salmon; reserved seating; entertainment and good fun!
Purchase a balloon for a chance to pop and reveal a surprise prize! Every balloon contains a winning item, so everyone walks away a winner while supporting a great cause.
Skip the line, prepay for beer & wine and your tickets will be waiting at the door for you!
Enjoy Premium cocktails made with Silver Harbor Spirits! Skip the line, tickets will be waiting for you at the door!
Take home a center piece to enjoy. All money raised supports New Heights CCDA!
Purchase a table for 10 guests!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!