Women’s Service League

Hosted by

Women’s Service League

About this event

Women's Service League 2026 Charity Ball to benefit New Heights CCDA

216 Court St

St Joseph, MI 49085, USA

General Admission
$120

Includes Family Style Meal of Short Ribs & Salmon; reserved seating; entertainment and good fun!

Balloon Pop
$50

Purchase a balloon for a chance to pop and reveal a surprise prize! Every balloon contains a winning item, so everyone walks away a winner while supporting a great cause. 

Beer, Wine
$10

Skip the line, prepay for beer & wine and your tickets will be waiting at the door for you!

Craft Cocktail
$15

Enjoy Premium cocktails made with Silver Harbor Spirits! Skip the line, tickets will be waiting for you at the door!

Flowers
$35

Take home a center piece to enjoy. All money raised supports New Heights CCDA!

Table for 10 Guests
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a table for 10 guests!

Add a donation for Women’s Service League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!