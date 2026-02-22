2026 Women's Walk - Participants

Hosted by
About this event
Join the Movement! Take part in our fun, inclusive 5K walk at beautiful Ventura Harbor.
Why it matters: Celebrate women, get moving, and connect with a community supporting at-risk women in Ventura County.
Walk in Style! Register for the 5K walk by Sunday, April 20th (9pm PST) and receive a commemorative t-shirt to wear with pride at the event.
Why it matters: Enjoy the walk with a keepsake that reminds you of your steps toward supporting women in your community.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!