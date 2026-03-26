2026 WON Luncheon at Windsor Court Hotel

Hosted by
About this event
Presenting Premier Partner Sponsorship includes reserved table of 8 in prominent location, Priority Registration & Early Check-In, Dedicated Sponsor spotlight in printed program, Company Logo on Signage, & company logo in all promotion of event, Personalized Recognition and Welcome Remarks during event (2 mins.), Verbal Recognition, Social Media & Email Blast Recognition Pre-event & Post event, Sponsor Giveaway pending approval, First Right of Refusal for future WON event.
Platinum Visionary Leader Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 6 guests in prominent location, Priority Registration & Early Check-In, Dedicated Sponsor spotlight in printed program, Company Logo on Signage, & company logo in all promotion of event, Verbal Recognition, Social Media & Email Blast Recognition Pre-event & Post event, Sponsor Giveaway pending approval, First Right of Refusal for future WON event.
Gold Champion Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 4 guests, Priority Registration & Early Check-In, Company Logo on Signage, & company logo in all promotion of event, Verbal Recognition, Social Media & Email Blast Recognition Pre-event & Post event.
Silver Advocate Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 2 guests, Priority Registration & Early Check-In, Company Logo on Signage, & company logo in all promotion of event, Verbal Recognition, Social Media & Email Blast Recognition Post event.
Bronze Supporter Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 1 guest and Social Media acknowledgment.
Admission for the General Public
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!