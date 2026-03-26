New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute

Hosted by

New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute

About this event

2026 WON Luncheon at Windsor Court Hotel

300 Gravier St

New Orleans, LA 70130, USA

Presenting Premier Partner
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Presenting Premier Partner Sponsorship includes reserved table of 8 in prominent location, Priority Registration & Early Check-In, Dedicated Sponsor spotlight in printed program, Company Logo on Signage, & company logo in all promotion of event, Personalized Recognition and Welcome Remarks during event (2 mins.), Verbal Recognition, Social Media & Email Blast Recognition Pre-event & Post event, Sponsor Giveaway pending approval, First Right of Refusal for future WON event.

Platinum Visionary Leader
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Platinum Visionary Leader Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 6 guests in prominent location, Priority Registration & Early Check-In, Dedicated Sponsor spotlight in printed program, Company Logo on Signage, & company logo in all promotion of event, Verbal Recognition, Social Media & Email Blast Recognition Pre-event & Post event, Sponsor Giveaway pending approval, First Right of Refusal for future WON event.

Gold Champion
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Gold Champion Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 4 guests, Priority Registration & Early Check-In, Company Logo on Signage, & company logo in all promotion of event, Verbal Recognition, Social Media & Email Blast Recognition Pre-event & Post event.

Silver Advocate
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Silver Advocate Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 2 guests, Priority Registration & Early Check-In, Company Logo on Signage, & company logo in all promotion of event, Verbal Recognition, Social Media & Email Blast Recognition Post event.

Bronze Supporter
$250

Bronze Supporter Sponsorship includes reserved seating for 1 guest and Social Media acknowledgment.

General Admission
$125

Admission for the General Public

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