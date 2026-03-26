2026 WON Luncheon at Windsor Court Hotel

Presenting Premier Partner Sponsorship includes reserved table of 8 in prominent location, Priority Registration & Early Check-In, Dedicated Sponsor spotlight in printed program, Company Logo on Signage, & company logo in all promotion of event, Personalized Recognition and Welcome Remarks during event (2 mins.), Verbal Recognition, Social Media & Email Blast Recognition Pre-event & Post event, Sponsor Giveaway pending approval, First Right of Refusal for future WON event.