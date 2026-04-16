2026 Worcester African Festival: Sponsorship & Vendor Application

About this event
60 secs commercial clip during MOAD's events. 60 secs commercial clip about org/business on MOAD's social media. Logo featured on Festival Lawn Sign (100 printed lawn signs). Honorable mention in press release, on social media, and by Host at Festival. Banner on Main Festival Stage. Special story in MOAD newsletter. Logo featured on Festival swag materials, logo on Festival banner, logo on event flyer, logo on website and photobooth. One vendor table and chair for setup in prominent location at the Festival. Sponsors are required to bring their own tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).
30 secs commercial clip during MOAD's events. 30 secs commercial clip about org/business on MOAD's social media. Banner on Main Festival Stage. Honorable mention as platinum sponsor by Host. Special story in MOAD newsletter. Honorable mention in press release and social media. Logo featured on Festival swag materials, logo on Festival banner, logo on event flyer, logo on website and photobooth. One vendor table and chair for setup in prominent location at the Festival. Sponsors are required to bring their own tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).
15 secs commercial clip during MOAD's events. 15 secs commercial clip about org/business on MOAD's social media. Sponsor to share special story for MOAD newsletter. Banner on Main Festival Stage and on Afro-Brunch table. Honorable mention by the Host during the Festival. Logo on event flyers, logo on website, logo on design of photobooth, one table, one chair for setting up in a prominent location at the Festival. Sponsors are required to bring their own tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).
15 secs commercial clip about org/business on MOAD's social media. Logo featured on Festival volunteer T-shirt. Logo placed on design of photobooth, logo on Moad’s website & the Festival banner. One table for setting up materials. Also, logo on Festival Sponsorship Flyer w/ social media recognition. Mention during the Festival. Sponsors are required to bring their own tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).
Organization’s logo on Moad’s website & the Festival Sponsorship Flyer. Logo featured on the Festival Banner, one table for setting up materials. Sponsors are required to bring their own chair and tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).
One 6’ table. Note: The City of Worcester Food Permit is required. Once you fill out this application all Food/Truck Vendors names will be given to the City's Food & inspection Division & the staff will contact you to obtain the permit. It is the vendor's responsibility to secure their own permits before the event.
One 6’ table. Note: The City of Worcester Food Permit is required. Once you fill out this application all Food/Truck Vendors names will be given to the City's Food & inspection Division & the staff will contact you to obtain the permit. It is the vendor's responsibility to secure their own permits before the event.
One table will be provided unless the vendor request to bring their own. All vendors are responsible for bringing their chairs and tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).
Promote your mission, programs, events and provide entertainment. Non-profit vendors must include an interactive element with their table. These can include, but are not limited to, face painting, games, photo booth, bowling, etc.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!