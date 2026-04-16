2026 Worcester African Festival: Sponsorship & Vendor Application

15 secs commercial clip during MOAD's events. 15 secs commercial clip about org/business on MOAD's social media. Sponsor to share special story for MOAD newsletter. Banner on Main Festival Stage and on Afro-Brunch table. Honorable mention by the Host during the Festival. Logo on event flyers, logo on website, logo on design of photobooth, one table, one chair for setting up in a prominent location at the Festival. Sponsors are required to bring their own tent (required size 10ft x 10ft or smaller, and weight 20 LBS per leg).



