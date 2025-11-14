2026 TPSC Workshops

The BEST BARGAIN!
Join us in the morning for the Meowster Class Cat Workshop at the Holiday Inn Town-Lake. (see details on the workshop below)...
THEN...
Get in some DAY ONE NETWORKING + lunch at the library!
LUNCH IS CATERED BY TRUE FOOD KITCHEN - including a to-DIE-for vegan cookie that will make your day!
www.truefoodkitchen.com/truestory/
After networking and delicious food, jump into the Self Defense workshop in the afternoon. (more details in the individual ticket section)!!
Spend your morning with Cat Expert Shannon Huskins as she explores how stress shapes feline behavior and well-being.
Participants will learn to recognize stress cues, reduce anxiety, and create harmonious, cat-centered environments that promote calm, confident companions—from kittens to seniors.
Enjoy hands-on practice with live, adoptable cats, as Shannon demonstrates techniques for stress-free handling and creating a peaceful “kitty nirvana” in any home.
9:00 AM–11:30 AM | Holiday Inn Town Lake, Austin, Texas
ATTEND BOTH WORKSHOPS WITH A DEEP DISCOUNT AND FREE LUNCH WITH THE COMBO CLASS TICKET!
In this workshop, pet sitters and dog walkers will learn practical, real-world techniques to stay safe on the job. Led by professional self-defense trainers, this session goes beyond theory with live demonstrations, guided practice, and one-on-one support to help you build confidence in a variety of everyday situations. You can get hands-on with instructors or simply observe.
Participants will learn how to:
Whether you're new to the industry or a seasoned pro, you'll walk away with practical skills, stronger awareness, and the confidence to stay safe while providing top-quality care. Comfortable clothing recommended—this is a hands-on session! Participation is voluntary.
1 PM - 230 PM - Austin Public Library Event Space.
ATTEND BOTH WORKSHOPS WITH A DEEP DISCOUNT AND FREE LUNCH WITH THE COMBO CLASS TICKET!
