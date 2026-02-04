2026 Workshops

Hosted by
About this event
Learn about the fundamentals of improvised comedy and have fun doing it! This free community workshop is geared towards children between the ages of 9 and 12. Learn listening, quick thinking, and partnership to create completely improvised scenes!
Registering for this class is completely free, but advanced registration is required. Parent/guardian ID is required at student drop-off.
9:30 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. at the Ben May Public Library
701 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602
Learn about the fundamentals of improvised comedy and have fun doing it! This free community workshop is geared towards teens between the ages of 13 and 17. Learn listening, quick thinking, and partnership to create completely improvised scenes!
Registering for this class is completely free, but advanced registration is required.
11:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. at the Ben May Public Library
701 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602
Learn about the fundamentals of improvised comedy and have fun doing it! This free community workshop is geared towards adult students over the age of 18. Learn listening, quick thinking, and partnership to create completely improvised scenes!
Registering for this class is completely free, but advanced registration is required.
2:00 p.m. — 3:30 p.m. at Innovation Portal
358 St. Louis St., Mobile, AL 36602
SAVE $10 when you take 3 workshops: a 9am workshop, an 11:30am workshop, and a 2pm headlining workshop.
Make the Audience Give a S#!+: Emotional Stakes and Character-Driven Improv
Struggling to make characters feel "real" on stage? Wondering how to make your audience feel invested? Bring a new dimension to your improv by adding relatable emotional stakes to your scene work. Build on the improv you are already doing and reframe the way you are thinking about your characters and stories to help audiences relate to even the most absurd of situations. Combine acting, improv, and emotional intelligence* to create stories that are character-driven with emotional stakes that audiences can relate to in long-form improv, fast play, short-form games, and even sketch comedy and stand-up.
*optional
Workshop Instructor: Robyn Helwig
Robyn Helwig is an award-winning improviser, teacher, playwright, and lifelong theater kid from Omaha, Nebraska who has taught at workshops and festivals across the Midwest. She is the resident music director and teacher at the Backline Comedy Theater and performs as half of the musical duo Pandemic! @ the Disco.
9:00 a.m. — 11:00 a.m. at the Mobile Opera Rehearsal Room
257 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36602
Recommended Experience Levels: All
Uniting Mime and Storytelling Techniques for Dynamic Scenework
This workshop will explore two arts, Mime and Stortytelling. It will offer techniques for mastering both and applying them to improv scenes and other performance genres.
Workshop Instructors: Jay Hitt & Kent Whipple
Jay Hitt began his improv career in 1988. He is a professional mime and creator/director of the silent long-time Seattle show, Mouth Wide Shut. Kent Whipple, a trusted master storyteller coach, featured on PBS Stories from the Stage, has trained students who've gone on to win storytelling competitions. He has won Moth GrandSLAM, RISK, and more.
9:00am—11:00am at the MAC Gallery in Room 1927
6 S. Joachim St., Mobile, AL 36602
Recommended Experience Levels: All
Most Improvisors want to be as well-rounded as possible. They study and practice long- and short-form with the goal of being able to play in and contribute to any type of show that they might be needed in. But, one skill very few Improvisors focus on is HOSTING. This is a shame, because if there’s one skill that can set you apart from the rest of the pack, it’s being able to host a professional show.
More importantly, the Host has a big impact on how the audience perceives a show. If the Host is confident, energetic and having a good time, that feeling will permeate the show itself and the audience will walk away with a great opinion of your show, your actors and your troupe/theater.
In this workshop, you’ll learn the ins and outs of hosting so that you can emcee ANY improv show (or other event) with confidence, and boost audience (and player!) satisfaction with your shows.
“Whether you've been hosting for years or hosting is brand new for you, Diz's workshop is a fantastic way to build and elevate those hosting skills. The man clearly knows what he's talking about!”
Llaura Hughes
Workshop Instructor: Steven Disbrow
When Steven “Diz” Disbrow stumbled into his first improv session in 2002, he never imagined it would spark a two-decade journey through the art of unscripted comedy. Since then, Diz has guided hundreds of students through 50+ classes, helping them discover their comedic voices and confidence on stage.
Now, Diz is bringing his unique teaching approach to The Mobile Improv Comedy Carnival on April 18th, with his one-of-a-kind workshop: “How to Host an Improv Show”. In this workshop you’ll learn the secrets to running a smooth, engaging, professional show that keeps audiences coming back over and over again.
"I've taken improv classes at Second City, iO (Improv Olympic) and the Annoyance Theater and I can say, without reservation, that I have gotten more out of the classes [taught by Diz] than any of those other places - Diz teaches comedic improvisation with only one goal in mind: Making you a better performer, and he does so in a way that truly gets results. If you want a teacher who puts a lot of thought into your development, take classes with [Diz]." - Morgan C.
9:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. at Oyster City Brewing Co.
600 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602
Recommended Experience Levels: Intermediate, Advanced
Improv is rarely a solo endeavor. This workshop will focus on how you can become the best possible partner your teammates could imagine. Games and exercises showing how to listen to what your partner really wants, and turn them into a rockstar. If we’re all doing this for each other, we’re a team of rockstars and we all win!
Workshop Instructor: Jill Bernard
Jill Bernard (she/her) has been performing with ComedySportz-Twin Cities since 1993, and was a founding member of HUGE Theater in Minneapolis. Her one-woman improv piece, Drum Machine, has been featured in over forty improv festivals. She has taught and performed improv in over 20 countries and on MTV.
11:30am—1:30pm at the MAC Gallery in Room 1927
6 S. Joachim St., Mobile, AL 36602
Recommended Experience Levels: All
Specifically designed to make you better at your biggest strengths! We'll start off running a series of quick exercises to test your abilities and evaluate your strongest skills (such as characters, listening, and knowledge) and then give each person opportunities to look for so they can access and control these abilities. Throughout this process, you will also learn how to set others up for their power moves.
Workshop Instructor: Dylan Oakes Rohde
Dylan Oakes Rohde officially started his improv journey in 2007 at UCB and iO West in L.A. before merging their teachings into a new school in Omaha in 2011, where he founded The Backline Comedy Theatre and then the Omaha Comedy Fest. He believes anyone can be a good improviser and everyone has something valuable they offer to a performance; they just have to know what they bring to the stage. Outside of Omaha, he has taught and performed in roughly 20 festivals in a number of countries around the world.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. at Oyster City Brewing Co.
600 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602
Recommended Experience Levels: Intermediate, Advanced
IMPROVactive, created by Jon Robitaille, is a teaching philosophy that uses improv principles to strengthen storytelling onstage—sharpening instincts, deepening listening, building confidence, and helping performers make bold, connected choices that serve the story.
Workshop Instructor: Jon Robitaille
Jon Robitaille, founder of Bay Cities Story Company and creator of IMPROVactive, brings 15+ years of improv experience to the stage. His workshops focus on bold choices, strong listening, and storytelling that keeps scenes clear, connected, and engaging.
11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. at Innovation Portal
358 St. Louis St., Mobile, AL 36602
Recommended Experience Levels: Beginner, Intermediate
Headlining Workshop — Improvised Music for Beginners with Tara DeFrancisco and Rance Rizzutto of HERE the Improvised Musical
Improvising music is a freeing, empowering, and joyful space - and you can start right here! Tara & Rance will teach you all proper warmups, short musical theory, committing to the moment, and leaning into emotions so you can earn the song right in front of you. We'll do scenes into songs and enjoy it all!
Workshop Instructors: Tara DeFrancisco and Rance Rizzutto
Tara DeFrancisco is a veteran performer of 8,000+ shows on multiple world-renowned stages, including iO Chicago, Second City, and ComedySportz. As a comedic instructor, Tara is honored to be brought all over the world for her bohemian-yet-professional approach to scenework - leading things like sketch revue creation, duoprov, musical work, organic Harolds, stand-up clinics, and more.
Rance Rizzutto has been professionally improvising since 1999 on stages all around the world! An incredible host, teammate, and curriculum designer, his improv and prior work experience have enabled him to help businesses grow utilizing improvisation principles for their communication and team unity needs. He is the Co-Founder, Training Center Director, instructor & mainstage performer at the revered Nest Theatre in Columbus, OH.
2:00 — 4:00 p.m. at the Mobile Opera Rehearsal Room
257 Dauphin St., Mobile, AL 36602
Recommended Experience Levels: Intermediate, Advanced
NOTE: This workshop is recommended for intermediate+ improvisers, but beginners with specifically musical improv
Headlining Workshop — Free-Form Improvisation: Following the Funny Without a Net with Will Luera of Big Bang Improv
Free-form improvisation can feel mysterious, intimidating, or like “anything goes.” This workshop demystifies it. Participants will explore how long-form scenes, characters, and even entire shows can emerge organically without a preset structure, by following behavior, emotional truth, and patterns that reveal themselves in real time. Through side-coaching, focused exercises, and live exploration, improvisers will learn how to trust discovery over planning, make bold choices without force, and recognize when the show is quietly telling them what it wants to become. This workshop is ideal for improvisers with some long-form experience who want to deepen their listening, patience, and confidence while embracing the freedom, and responsibility, of free-form play.
Workshop Instructor: Will Luera
Will Luera is the Director of Big Bang Improv, Former Director of FST Improv, and Artistic Director Emeritus of ImprovBoston. He has performed, taught, and directed improvisation for over 25 years across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. His work blends free-form improvisation, storytelling, and emotional authenticity, with a focus on discovery over structure. Will has taught improvisation for theaters, festivals, universities, corporations, and community organizations, including work in applied improvisation and mental health advocacy. His teaching emphasizes trust, clarity, and following what’s already working, rather than forcing what we think should happen.
2:00 p.m. — 4:00 p.m. at Oyster City Brewing Co.
600 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602
Recommended Experience Levels: All
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!