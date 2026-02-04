2026 Workshops

Most Improvisors want to be as well-rounded as possible. They study and practice long- and short-form with the goal of being able to play in and contribute to any type of show that they might be needed in. But, one skill very few Improvisors focus on is HOSTING. This is a shame, because if there’s one skill that can set you apart from the rest of the pack, it’s being able to host a professional show.





More importantly, the Host has a big impact on how the audience perceives a show. If the Host is confident, energetic and having a good time, that feeling will permeate the show itself and the audience will walk away with a great opinion of your show, your actors and your troupe/theater.





In this workshop, you’ll learn the ins and outs of hosting so that you can emcee ANY improv show (or other event) with confidence, and boost audience (and player!) satisfaction with your shows.





“Whether you've been hosting for years or hosting is brand new for you, Diz's workshop is a fantastic way to build and elevate those hosting skills. The man clearly knows what he's talking about!”

Llaura Hughes





Workshop Instructor: Steven Disbrow

When Steven “Diz” Disbrow stumbled into his first improv session in 2002, he never imagined it would spark a two-decade journey through the art of unscripted comedy. Since then, Diz has guided hundreds of students through 50+ classes, helping them discover their comedic voices and confidence on stage.





Now, Diz is bringing his unique teaching approach to The Mobile Improv Comedy Carnival on April 18th, with his one-of-a-kind workshop: “How to Host an Improv Show”. In this workshop you’ll learn the secrets to running a smooth, engaging, professional show that keeps audiences coming back over and over again.





"I've taken improv classes at Second City, iO (Improv Olympic) and the Annoyance Theater and I can say, without reservation, that I have gotten more out of the classes [taught by Diz] than any of those other places - Diz teaches comedic improvisation with only one goal in mind: Making you a better performer, and he does so in a way that truly gets results. If you want a teacher who puts a lot of thought into your development, take classes with [Diz]." - Morgan C.





9:00 a.m.—11:00 a.m. at Oyster City Brewing Co.

600 Government St., Mobile, AL 36602





Recommended Experience Levels: Intermediate, Advanced