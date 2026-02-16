2026 Workshops with Diane Krugh

Hosted by
INTERMEDIATE & PREMIER DANCERS
A discounted rate is offered to dancers participating in the Championship and Premiership Workshops.
date 2026-02-16

This workshop is intended for Intermediate and Premier dancers working on 2026 Championship and Premiership steps.
SEE DETAILS FOR DATE, TIME & LOCATION
This workshop is intended for Intermediate and Premier dancers working on 2026 Championship steps.
This workshop is intended for Intermediate and Premier dancers working on 2026 Premiership steps.
Professional members can watch the workshop for free, however professionals that choose to participate as a dancer must purchase a workshop ticket.
The Championship workshop held on Saturday includes a lunch break from 1:00-2:00 pm. If you purchase lunch, it will be delivered to the workshop prior to the lunch break. BOX LUNCHES MUST BE PRE-ORDERED and will NOT be available for purchase at the event.
Included: sandwich box from Jimmy John's, cookie, pickle, chips and drink.
$
