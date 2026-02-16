Mountain West Highland Dance Association

Mountain West Highland Dance Association

2026 Workshops with Diane Krugh

Championship & Premiership Workshops
$75

INTERMEDIATE & PREMIER DANCERS
A discounted rate is offered to dancers participating in the Championship and Premiership Workshops.
This workshop is intended for Intermediate and Premier dancers working on 2026 Championship and Premiership steps.

SEE DETAILS FOR DATE, TIME & LOCATION

Championship Workshop ONLY
$60

This workshop is intended for Intermediate and Premier dancers working on 2026 Championship steps.

SEE DETAILS FOR DATE, TIME & LOCATION

Premiership Workshop ONLY
$30

This workshop is intended for Intermediate and Premier dancers working on 2026 Premiership steps.

SEE DETAILS FOR DATE, TIME & LOCATION

Beginner/Novice Workshop
$30

SEE DETAILS FOR DATE, TIME & LOCATION

Professional Spectator
Free

Professional members can watch the workshop for free, however professionals that choose to participate as a dancer must purchase a workshop ticket.

Box Lunch
$15

The Championship workshop held on Saturday includes a lunch break from 1:00-2:00 pm. If you purchase lunch, it will be delivered to the workshop prior to the lunch break. BOX LUNCHES MUST BE PRE-ORDERED and will NOT be available for purchase at the event.

Included: sandwich box from Jimmy John's, cookie, pickle, chips and drink.

Add a donation for Mountain West Highland Dance Association

$

