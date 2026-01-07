Worrall PTO

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Worrall PTO

About this event

2026 Worrall Prize Bingo

35 N Malin Rd

Broomall, PA 19008, USA

Raffles Tickets
$20

$20 for 25 tickets

Spin to win!
$25

A Philadelphia getaway experience at The W Hotel Philadelphia. Package includes the following: one night stay at The W hotel (up to $400 value), $400 gift card for the W spa, and $200 gift card for Del Frisco’s Steakhouse.

Daubers
$3

1 Dauber $3

Extra 10 Round Pack
$20

10 Extra Rounds

Insurance
$5

Bingo Round Insurance: Allows you to swap another prize that has NOT been won yet. Only 1 per player.

Table of 10
$375

Each person will receive a packet of Bingo cards valid for 10 games

Table of 8
$300

Each person will receive a packet of bingo cards valid for 10 games

Single Ticket
$40

10 Rounds of Bingo

Add a donation for Worrall PTO

$

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