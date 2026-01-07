2026 Worrall Prize Bingo

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About this event
$20 for 25 tickets
A Philadelphia getaway experience at The W Hotel Philadelphia. Package includes the following: one night stay at The W hotel (up to $400 value), $400 gift card for the W spa, and $200 gift card for Del Frisco’s Steakhouse.
1 Dauber $3
10 Extra Rounds
Bingo Round Insurance: Allows you to swap another prize that has NOT been won yet. Only 1 per player.
Each person will receive a packet of Bingo cards valid for 10 games
Each person will receive a packet of bingo cards valid for 10 games
10 Rounds of Bingo
$
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