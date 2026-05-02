ANCIENT WORSHIP: An Evening of Worship with Shai Sol

We are deeply honored to welcome Shai Sol to Phoenix in this moment.



She carries a sound from Israel that is both ancient and alive—and we have the opportunity not only to receive, but to give.



This is not a concert—it’s an invitation to worship. Our heart is simple: If each adult contributes $25, together we can raise $10,000 to bless her and send a gift from the Valley back toward Israel.



When you give, you’re not attending—you’re stepping in as part of the host team.

You are helping create a space of worship, honor, and hospitality.



We believe in honoring those who carry worship from the land—

and in sending them home strengthened and overflowing as a reflection of biblical generosity and love.



Thank you for saying yes to being part of this offering. If you feel led to give above $25, your generosity directly increases the blessing we send.