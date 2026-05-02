FortyThree19

Hosted by

FortyThree19

About this event

ANCIENT WORSHIP: An Evening of Worship with Shai Sol

2777 S Gilbert Rd

Chandler, AZ 85286, USA

Registration Required (Per Person)
Free

We are deeply honored to welcome Shai Sol to Phoenix in this moment.

She carries a sound from Israel that is both ancient and alive—and we have the opportunity not only to receive, but to give.

This is not a concert—it’s an invitation to worship. Our heart is simple: If each adult contributes $25, together we can raise $10,000 to bless her and send a gift from the Valley back toward Israel.

When you give, you’re not attending—you’re stepping in as part of the host team.
You are helping create a space of worship, honor, and hospitality.


We believe in honoring those who carry worship from the land—
and in sending them home strengthened and overflowing as a reflection of biblical generosity and love.

Thank you for saying yes to being part of this offering. If you feel led to give above $25, your generosity directly increases the blessing we send.

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