2026 Wounded Airmen & Guardians Program Golf Tournament

Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, pastries and coffee in the morning, barbecue lunch, 1 drink, and 1 door prize ticket.
($20 Savings!) Includes 18 holes of golf, cart, pastries and coffee in the morning, barbecue lunch, 4 drinks, and 4 door prize tickets.
Includes 4 mulligans (1 per person), 4 "red tee" (1 per person, will be a set distance beyond the red tee for our lady golfers), and 3 feet of string for putts!
Includes hole sponsorship sign, 1 lunch coupon, banner on our website, and acknowledgment at pre and post-tournament events. If choosing this option, please send your company logo via email to Steve Hughes at [email protected] NLT 14 March 2025. Thanks for your support!!
Includes the Entry fee for 2 golfers, 1 additional lunch coupon for the sponsor, a hole sponsorship sign, a banner on our website, and acknowledgment at pre- and post-tournament events. If choosing this option, please send your company logo via email to Steve Hughes at [email protected] NLT 14 March 2025, and provide the names of your two golfers. If you want to support our Florida veterans and don't have two golfers, please let us know and we will "gift" your spots to two Florida veterans! Just let Steve know at [email protected]. Thanks for your support!!
Includes entry fee for one 4-person team, 2 additional lunch coupons for sponsors, hole sponsorship sign, banner on our website, and acknowledgement at pre and post-tournament events. If choosing this option, please send your company logo via email to Steve Hughes at [email protected] NLT 14 March 2025, and provide the names of your four golfers. If you want to support our Florida veterans and don't have four golfers, please let us know and we will "gift" all or some of your spots to Florida veterans! Just let Steve know at [email protected]. Thanks for your support!!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing