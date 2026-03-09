World Of Wonders Science Museum Inc

Hosted by

World Of Wonders Science Museum Inc

About this event

2026 WOW Science Summer Camp

2 N Sacramento St

Lodi, CA 95240, USA

Non-Refundable Deposit item
Non-Refundable Deposit
$50

This is a non-refundable deposit to hold your spot for a camp. Each camp registration needs a deposit.

Non-Member - Main Camp (Ages 8-11) item
Non-Member - Main Camp (Ages 8-11)
$349

Ages 8-11

Time: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

(Don’t select deposit if paying in full)

Non-Member - Jr. Camp (Ages 5-7) item
Non-Member - Jr. Camp (Ages 5-7)
$275

Ages 5-7

Time: 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

(Don’t select deposit if paying in full)

WOW Member - Main Camp (Ages 8-11) item
WOW Member - Main Camp (Ages 8-11)
$299

Ages 8-11

Time: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

(Don’t select deposit if paying in full)

WOW Member - Jr. Camp (Ages 5-7) item
WOW Member - Jr. Camp (Ages 5-7)
$225

Ages 5-7

Time: 8:00 am - 1:00 pm

(Don’t select deposit if paying in full)

Extended Aftercare item
Extended Aftercare
$55

This is a flat rate week-long care //

Main Camp Aftercare ends at 3:00 pm //
Jr. Camp Aftercare ends at 2:00 pm

REMAINING BALANCE *WOW MEMBER JR. CAMP* item
REMAINING BALANCE *WOW MEMBER JR. CAMP*
$175
REMAINING BALANCE *NON-MEMBER JR. CAMP* item
REMAINING BALANCE *NON-MEMBER JR. CAMP*
$225
REMAINING BALANCE *WOW MEMBER MAIN CAMP* item
REMAINING BALANCE *WOW MEMBER MAIN CAMP*
$249
REMAINING BALANCE *NON-MEMBER MAIN CAMP* item
REMAINING BALANCE *NON-MEMBER MAIN CAMP*
$299
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