2026 WOW Science Summer Camp

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About this event
This is a non-refundable deposit to hold your spot for a camp. Each camp registration needs a deposit.
Ages 8-11
Time: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
(Don’t select deposit if paying in full)
Ages 5-7
Time: 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
(Don’t select deposit if paying in full)
Ages 8-11
Time: 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
(Don’t select deposit if paying in full)
Ages 5-7
Time: 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
(Don’t select deposit if paying in full)
This is a flat rate week-long care //
Main Camp Aftercare ends at 3:00 pm //
Jr. Camp Aftercare ends at 2:00 pm
$
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