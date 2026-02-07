2026 WP Armor St George Banquet

About this event
West Point, NY
Tickets for Cadets and Cadet guests - Chicken Dinner Option. If a Cadet is bringing a date (guest) then purchase 2 tickets
Tickets for Cadets and Cadet guests - Steak (Filet Mignon) Option. If a Cadet is bringing a date (guest) then purchase 2 tickets
Staff, Faculty, Armor Community (non-Cadets) - chicken dinner option
Staff, Faculty, Armor Community (non-Cadets) - steak (Filet Mignon) dinner option
Select If you would prefer a vegetarian meal
$
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