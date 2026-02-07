West Point Chapter US Cavalry and Armor Association

Hosted by

West Point Chapter US Cavalry and Armor Association

About this event

2026 WP Armor St George Banquet

Eisenhower Hall

West Point, NY

Cadets and Cadet Guests - Chicken Dinner Option
$60

Tickets for Cadets and Cadet guests - Chicken Dinner Option. If a Cadet is bringing a date (guest) then purchase 2 tickets

Cadets and Cadet Guests - Filet Mignon Dinner Option
$70

Tickets for Cadets and Cadet guests - Steak (Filet Mignon) Option. If a Cadet is bringing a date (guest) then purchase 2 tickets

Staff, Faculty, Armor Community Chicken Dinner Option
$60

Staff, Faculty, Armor Community (non-Cadets) - chicken dinner option

Staff, Faculty, Armor Community - Filet Mignon Dinner Option
$75

Staff, Faculty, Armor Community (non-Cadets) - steak (Filet Mignon) dinner option

Anyone - Vegetarian Meal
$60

Select If you would prefer a vegetarian meal

Add a donation for West Point Chapter US Cavalry and Armor Association

$

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