Wallingford Presbyterian Church

Hosted by

Wallingford Presbyterian Church

About this event

2026 WPC Strawberry Festival (Tickets to purchase Food and Items)

110 E Brookhaven Rd

Wallingford, PA 19086, USA

Purchase Tickets (Some items cost more than 1 ticket)
$1

Please note that Admission is free but food, drink and other sold goods will cost more than 1 ticket.


Please check the posted menu to note how many tickets you will need to purchase.


Water - 2 Tickets

Hot Dog - 3 Tickets

Pizza - 3 Tickets

Sandwich - 7 Tickets

Games (Wristband)
$8

Purchase of this wristband will allow a single child unlimited use to our games and bounce house area. 1 wristband is required per child.

Add a donation for Wallingford Presbyterian Church

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!