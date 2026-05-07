2026 WPC Strawberry Festival (Tickets to purchase Food and Items)

About this event
Please note that Admission is free but food, drink and other sold goods will cost more than 1 ticket.
Please check the posted menu to note how many tickets you will need to purchase.
Water - 2 Tickets
Hot Dog - 3 Tickets
Pizza - 3 Tickets
Sandwich - 7 Tickets
Purchase of this wristband will allow a single child unlimited use to our games and bounce house area. 1 wristband is required per child.
$
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