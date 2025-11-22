2026 Wreath Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
Wreaths to be placed on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at the Sioux Center Memory Gardens Cemetery
Wreaths to be placed on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at the Carmel Cemetery
DEADLINE: OCTOBER 15TH
You MUST pick up this wreath on the day of our ceremony in Sioux Center (December 19, 2026) as our volunteer team does not have the capacity to visit all cemeteries requested throughout the region.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!