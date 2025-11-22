Sioux Center Wreaths Across America

Hosted by

Sioux Center Wreaths Across America

About this event

2026 Wreath Sponsorships

Sioux Center Memory Gardens
$17
Available until Nov 16

Wreaths to be placed on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at the Sioux Center Memory Gardens Cemetery

Carmel Cemetery
$17
Available until Nov 16

Wreaths to be placed on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at the Carmel Cemetery

Sponsor's Cemetery
$17
Available until Oct 16

DEADLINE: OCTOBER 15TH

You MUST pick up this wreath on the day of our ceremony in Sioux Center (December 19, 2026) as our volunteer team does not have the capacity to visit all cemeteries requested throughout the region.

Add a donation for Sioux Center Wreaths Across America

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!