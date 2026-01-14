2026 - Wright Flyer Annual Seminar: "Title"

Hosted by
About this event
3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy #182, Dayton, OH 45435, USA
Active Chapter Members.
Guests and/or Non-NCMS Members.
As an employee participating in an official capacity as a speaker or panel member at a conference or other event, your attendance, including a meal or refreshments, on the day of presentation, is provided and included in registration IAW 5 C.F.R. § 2635.203(b)(8).
Price allows up to two (2) representatives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!