About this event

2026 Write Rhyme Recite Collective

107 E Deer Park Rd

Dix Hills, NY 11746, USA

Write Rhyme Recite Collective 2026 Ticket
$55

Experience an unforgettable evening of creativity and connection at our annual Write Rhyme Recite Collective. Your ticket includes access to: Live performances by talented young poets; An insightful panel discussion; passed hors d’oeuvres and refreshing beverages; inspiring networking opportunities with authors, creatives, and community leaders; a celebration of words, expression, and purpose in an uplifting atmosphere. **Optional professional headshot add-on available**

Author Opportunity
$100

Includes your Write Rhyme Recite Collective 2026 ticket, plus one table and chair, access to sell books, listing on event materials (program, website), shoutout from podium, and networking opportunities.

Author Opportunity + Headshot
$160

This includes everything from the Author Opportunity and a dedicated headshot session at our event, where you will receive a high-resolution photograph suitable for your website, LinkedIn profiles, and other professional uses.

Author Showcase Opportunity
$200

This includes everything from the Author Opportunity + Headshot option and the opportunity to speak about your book (2-3 minutes). You will have a chance to engage more deeply with our audience, share insights, and elevate your profile at the event.

**Headshot Add-On
$60

Elevate your personal brand with a high-quality professional headshot add-on! This grants you access to a dedicated headshot session at our event, where you'll receive a high-resolution photograph suitable for your website, LinkedIn profiles, and other professional uses.

