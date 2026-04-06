2026 WS/FC NPHC Greek Cookout Shop

About this shop
10X10 Space (First come, first choice of space). Vendor responsible for own tables, chairs,
canopies, and other supplies.
Organizations are able to bring their own canopies to display chapter/organization pride. Tents cannot be larger than 12x12 or spiked into the ground.
The Winston-Salem Greek Picnic stroll-off competition will showcase teams demonstrating their agility, creativity and understanding of rhythm and dance as they show precision, synchronization, originality, and showmanship.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!