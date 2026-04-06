WS/FC Pan Hellenic Council

Offered by

WS/FC Pan Hellenic Council

About this shop

2026 WS/FC NPHC Greek Cookout Shop

Greek Cookout Vendor
$60

10X10 Space (First come, first choice of space). Vendor responsible for own tables, chairs,

canopies, and other supplies.

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Greek Row Canopy
$40

Organizations are able to bring their own canopies to display chapter/organization pride. Tents cannot be larger than 12x12 or spiked into the ground.

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Greek Stroll-Off Competition
$25

The Winston-Salem Greek Picnic stroll-off competition will showcase teams demonstrating their agility, creativity and understanding of rhythm and dance as they show precision, synchronization, originality, and showmanship.

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