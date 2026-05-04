2026 W.T. White PTSA Online Auction

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Starting bid
4 Free Passes for Miniature Golf
Starting bid
4 Free Passes for Miniature Golf
Starting bid
High quality car detail. Pick up and delivery available within 5 miles.
Starting bid
High quality car detail. Pick up and delivery available within 5 miles.
Starting bid
$20 gift card
Starting bid
General admission for 4!
$150 Value
Starting bid
General admission for 4!
$150 Value
Starting bid
2 hours of bowling and shoes for 10!
Starting bid
Starting bid
$550 in gift cards
Starting bid
60 minutes of Pickle Ball court time
Paddle and ball rental for 4 people
Two shareable menu items
$100 value
Starting bid
60 minutes of Pickle Ball court time
Paddle and ball rental for 4 people
Two shareable menu items
$100 value
Starting bid
2 Entree gift cards and one Chips & Queso Card
Expires 12/31/2026
Starting bid
Family-level membership $150 value:
-Free admission for two named individuals per household
-Free admission for for members children and grandchildren under 18
-Invitation and discounts to events and programs throughout the year
-Invitation to members only open house
-Complimentary tickets (2) to Upstander Speaker series. Complimentary invitation (2) to Special Exhibition Opening reception.
-iRead Book Club
-Newsletter
Starting bid
4 Admission passes
Starting bid
Two tickets to your choice of a TI Classical Series Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert. Certificate must be redeemed by December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Dutch Bros $40 in Gift Cards
Starting bid
Dutch Bros $40 in Gift Cards
Starting bid
Family 4 pack of passes valued at $236
Starting bid
$40 in gift cards
Breakfast socks
Cup
First Watch Cook Book
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