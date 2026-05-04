Pta Texas Congress
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Pta Texas Congress

About this event

Sales closed

2026 W.T. White PTSA Online Auction

Adventure Landing item
Adventure Landing
$10

Starting bid

4 Free Passes for Miniature Golf

Adventure Landing item
Adventure Landing
$10

Starting bid

4 Free Passes for Miniature Golf

Awesome Auto Body Car Detail item
Awesome Auto Body Car Detail
$20

Starting bid

High quality car detail. Pick up and delivery available within 5 miles.

Car detail item
Car detail
$20

Starting bid

High quality car detail. Pick up and delivery available within 5 miles.

Benihana Japanese Steak House item
Benihana Japanese Steak House
$5

Starting bid

$20 gift card

Billy Bobs Texas item
Billy Bobs Texas
$20

Starting bid

General admission for 4!

$150 Value

Billy Bobs Texas item
Billy Bobs Texas
$20

Starting bid

General admission for 4!

$150 Value

Bowl and Barrel item
Bowl and Barrel
$20

Starting bid

2 hours of bowling and shoes for 10!

Canes Basket item
Canes Basket
$10

Starting bid

Chick-Fil-A item
Chick-Fil-A
$30

Starting bid

$550 in gift cards

Chicken N Pickle GRAND PRAIRIE item
Chicken N Pickle GRAND PRAIRIE
$15

Starting bid

60 minutes of Pickle Ball court time

Paddle and ball rental for 4 people

Two shareable menu items

$100 value

Chicken N Pickle GRAPEVINE item
Chicken N Pickle GRAPEVINE
$15

Starting bid

60 minutes of Pickle Ball court time

Paddle and ball rental for 4 people

Two shareable menu items

$100 value

Chipotle item
Chipotle
$5

Starting bid

2 Entree gift cards and one Chips & Queso Card

Expires 12/31/2026

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum item
Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
$20

Starting bid

Family-level membership $150 value:

-Free admission for two named individuals per household

-Free admission for for members children and grandchildren under 18

-Invitation and discounts to events and programs throughout the year

-Invitation to members only open house

-Complimentary tickets (2) to Upstander Speaker series. Complimentary invitation (2) to Special Exhibition Opening reception.

-iRead Book Club

-Newsletter

Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum item
Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum
$10

Starting bid

4 Admission passes

Dallas Symphony Orchestra item
Dallas Symphony Orchestra
$20

Starting bid

Two tickets to your choice of a TI Classical Series Dallas Symphony Orchestra concert. Certificate must be redeemed by December 31, 2026

Dutch Bros $40 in Gift Cards item
Dutch Bros $40 in Gift Cards
$5

Starting bid

Dutch Bros $40 in Gift Cards

Dutch Bros $40 in Gift Cards item
Dutch Bros $40 in Gift Cards
$5

Starting bid

Dutch Bros $40 in Gift Cards

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark item
Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark
$20

Starting bid

Family 4 pack of passes valued at $236

First Watch item
First Watch
$10

Starting bid

$40 in gift cards

Breakfast socks

Cup

First Watch Cook Book

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