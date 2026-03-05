First Choice Services Inc.

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First Choice Services Inc.

About this event

2026 WV CIT Summit Registration

328 2nd St

Parkersburg, WV 26101, USA

General Admission
$175

Each ticket includes admittance for 1 to the 2025 WV CIT Summit, attendance at the networking reception, a drink ticket, and CEUs (pending approval). Some meals will be provided. Accommodations are not included in this rate. Please see the registration flyer for hotel information.

Community Table
$1,200

Each ticket includes admittance for 8 to the 2025 WV CIT Summit, attendance at the networking reception, a drink ticket for each guest, and CEUs (pending approval). Some meals will be provided. Accommodations are not included in this rate. Please see the registration flyer for hotel information.

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