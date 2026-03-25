2026 WV CIT Summit Vendor & Sponsorship Registration

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This package provides the opportunity to be a headline sponsor for the Summit with your agency recognized as sponsor of the networking reception event the evening of Monday, July 20th. The package additionally includes the opportunity to address conference attendees at the kickoff of the networking reception (10 minutes). Your logo will be featured on all Summit materials and signage with special reception event acknowledgement. Summit emcees will provide recognition of your agency’s work and sponsorship throughout the event. Package includes a complimentary vendor table.
This package provides the opportunity to be a recognized sponsor for the Summit. Your agency will be listed as the sponsor for a designated provided meal. The package additionally includes the opportunity to address conference attendees prior or following the meal break (5 minutes). Your logo will be featured on all Summit materials and signage. Summit emcees will provide recognition of your agency’s work and sponsorship throughout the event. Package includes a complimentary vendor table.
This package will include your agency listed among Summit Friends on all event signage and material. Additionally, we will highlight the work of your agency as well as its contribution to the Summit throughout the event. Package includes a complimentary vendor table.
Comes with complimentary Summit attendance for 1.
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