2026 WWDD Balls of Fire Golf Outing Auction

Experience an exceptional lineup from the legendary Buffalo Trace Distillery with this highly coveted bourbon flight collection. This premium basket features an impressive selection of sought-after favorites including:

🥃 Eagle Rare

🥃 Buffalo Trace

🥃 Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch

🥃 Blanton's

🥃 Weller

Perfect for bourbon enthusiasts, collectors, or anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship, this curated tasting experience offers a unique opportunity to enjoy some of the most recognizable and hard-to-find names in bourbon.