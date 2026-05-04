2026 WWDD Balls of Fire Golf Outing Auction

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Starting bid
Autographed Erik Karlson Puck with HBK swag bag
Starting bid
Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler. Fits 30 cans or 28 lbs. of ice
Starting bid
Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler. Fits 30 cans or 28 lbs. of ice
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Mantha Signed Penguins Jersey and Official Puck
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750 ML Angels Envy, Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in port wine barrels. 2 Benshot 11oz. Rocks Glasses
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6-pack of deep tissue laser therapy
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60 Minutes of Personal Training through InBalance
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6 pack Shockwave Therapy at InBalance
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Elevate your cigar experience with this premium raffle prize featuring a box of Cohiba Blue cigars — known for their smooth, approachable profile and refined craftsmanship. Perfect for both seasoned cigar enthusiasts and those looking to enjoy a luxurious evening, Cohiba Blue offers rich notes of earth, cocoa, and subtle spice wrapped in a beautifully balanced smoke. Whether shared among friends, enjoyed on the golf course, or saved for special occasions, this is a prize that delivers sophistication and relaxation in every draw.
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Trinity Jewelers Sterling Silver Fanned Circle Diamond Pendant and Matching Earrings.
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Signed Mario Lemieux pucks and authentication letter.
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Nick Herbig Autographed Football
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Autographed Cam Heyward Photo
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Includes a Senior Casual Session along with an 11x14 Signature Portrait
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Madia Photography Family Portrait Session along with an 11x14 Signature Portrait
Starting bid
Experience an exceptional lineup from the legendary Buffalo Trace Distillery with this highly coveted bourbon flight collection. This premium basket features an impressive selection of sought-after favorites including:
🥃 Eagle Rare
🥃 Buffalo Trace
🥃 Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch
🥃 Blanton's
🥃 Weller
Perfect for bourbon enthusiasts, collectors, or anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship, this curated tasting experience offers a unique opportunity to enjoy some of the most recognizable and hard-to-find names in bourbon.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Multifunctional Grill Table. Can be a kitchen cart, storage cart, outdoor dining table, patio table, outdoor pizza station, movable outdoor pizza oven table. Desktop area is large enough for pizza oven, portable grill, air fryer, griddle, most tabletop grill
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