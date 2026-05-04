WWDD Foundation
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Hosted by

WWDD Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

2026 WWDD Balls of Fire Golf Outing Auction

Pick-up location

2195 Sample Rd, Allison Park, PA 15101, USA

Erik Karlson Autographed Puck item
Erik Karlson Autographed Puck item
Erik Karlson Autographed Puck item
Erik Karlson Autographed Puck
$50

Starting bid

Autographed Erik Karlson Puck with HBK swag bag

YETI Hopper Flip Cooler item
YETI Hopper Flip Cooler item
YETI Hopper Flip Cooler item
YETI Hopper Flip Cooler
$150

Starting bid

Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler. Fits 30 cans or 28 lbs. of ice

Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler item
Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler item
Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler item
Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler
$150

Starting bid

Yeti Hopper Flip Cooler. Fits 30 cans or 28 lbs. of ice

Mantha Signed Jersey and Puck item
Mantha Signed Jersey and Puck item
Mantha Signed Jersey and Puck item
Mantha Signed Jersey and Puck
$130

Starting bid

Mantha Signed Penguins Jersey and Official Puck

Angels Envy and Benshot Glasses (2) item
Angels Envy and Benshot Glasses (2)
$90

Starting bid

750 ML Angels Envy, Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in port wine barrels. 2 Benshot 11oz. Rocks Glasses

In Balance Gift Certificate-6-pack deep tissue laser therapy item
In Balance Gift Certificate-6-pack deep tissue laser therapy
$180

Starting bid

6-pack of deep tissue laser therapy

In Balance 60 Min. Personal Training item
In Balance 60 Min. Personal Training
$75

Starting bid

60 Minutes of Personal Training through InBalance

6-pack Shockwave Therapy at InBalance item
6-pack Shockwave Therapy at InBalance
$120

Starting bid

6 pack Shockwave Therapy at InBalance

Cohiba Blue Cigars item
Cohiba Blue Cigars
$50

Starting bid

Elevate your cigar experience with this premium raffle prize featuring a box of Cohiba Blue cigars — known for their smooth, approachable profile and refined craftsmanship. Perfect for both seasoned cigar enthusiasts and those looking to enjoy a luxurious evening, Cohiba Blue offers rich notes of earth, cocoa, and subtle spice wrapped in a beautifully balanced smoke. Whether shared among friends, enjoyed on the golf course, or saved for special occasions, this is a prize that delivers sophistication and relaxation in every draw.

Sterling Silver Fanned Circle Diamond Pendant/Earring Set item
Sterling Silver Fanned Circle Diamond Pendant/Earring Set
$110

Starting bid

Trinity Jewelers Sterling Silver Fanned Circle Diamond Pendant and Matching Earrings.

2 Autographed Mario Lemieux Pucks item
2 Autographed Mario Lemieux Pucks item
2 Autographed Mario Lemieux Pucks item
2 Autographed Mario Lemieux Pucks
$125

Starting bid

Signed Mario Lemieux pucks and authentication letter.

Nick Herbig Autographed Football item
Nick Herbig Autographed Football
$125

Starting bid

Nick Herbig Autographed Football

Cam Heyward Autographed Photo item
Cam Heyward Autographed Photo
$40

Starting bid

Autographed Cam Heyward Photo

Madia Photography Senior Casual Session/Portrait item
Madia Photography Senior Casual Session/Portrait
$160

Starting bid

Includes a Senior Casual Session along with an 11x14 Signature Portrait

Madia Photography Family Portrait Session and Portrait item
Madia Photography Family Portrait Session and Portrait
$160

Starting bid

Madia Photography Family Portrait Session along with an 11x14 Signature Portrait

Buffalo Trace Bourbon Flight Basket item
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Flight Basket
$300

Starting bid

Experience an exceptional lineup from the legendary Buffalo Trace Distillery with this highly coveted bourbon flight collection. This premium basket features an impressive selection of sought-after favorites including:

🥃 Eagle Rare
🥃 Buffalo Trace
🥃 Colonel E.H. Taylor Small Batch
🥃 Blanton's
🥃 Weller

Perfect for bourbon enthusiasts, collectors, or anyone who appreciates fine craftsmanship, this curated tasting experience offers a unique opportunity to enjoy some of the most recognizable and hard-to-find names in bourbon.

Ninja Slushie XL Smart Frozen Drink Maker item
Ninja Slushie XL Smart Frozen Drink Maker
$175

Starting bid

Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven item
Ninja Woodfire Pizza Oven
$150

Starting bid

  • 8-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Do more outdoors and turn any space into an outdoor kitchen; Pizza, Max Roast, Specialty Roast, Broil, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate and Keep Warm.
Pizza Oven Table Grill Cart with Pizza Topping Station item
Pizza Oven Table Grill Cart with Pizza Topping Station
$70

Starting bid

Multifunctional Grill Table. Can be a kitchen cart, storage cart, outdoor dining table, patio table, outdoor pizza station, movable outdoor pizza oven table. Desktop area is large enough for pizza oven, portable grill, air fryer, griddle, most tabletop grill

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