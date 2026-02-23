2026 WWP Fashion Show Silent Auction

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This handcrafted necklace features natural blue-toned stone beads accented by a baroque pearl centerpiece. Subtle gold details complete the design, creating a polished piece that adds a coastal touch to any outfit.
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Donated by Laura Chapman, Chapman Realty Group
Brighten your next outing with this Lilly Pulitzer cooler tote and matching mesh pouch. Featuring a vibrant coastal print, this insulated bag keeps drinks and snacks cool for the beach, pool, or on the go. Finished with sturdy striped handles and a removable shoulder strap for easy carrying, plus a coordinating pouch for smaller essentials.
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Add a pop of personality to your everyday essentials with this Consuela Teeny Pouch. Featuring a bold, colorful design and durable finish, it’s perfect for holding cash, cards, or small must-haves. Complete with a zip closure and keyring for easy grab-and-go convenience.
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This handcrafted necklace features faceted violet-toned stones paired with gold accents for a clean, elevated look. Lightweight and versatile, it's an easy statement piece that adds a subtle pop of color to any outfit.
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Donated by Julie Jensen, Shoreline Title.
Elevate your everyday style with this Hammitt VIP crossbody, featuring a woven texture paired with soft leather for a modern, effortless look. Designed with multiple zip compartments and an adjustable strap, it offers both function and versatility. A polished, go-anywhere bag that transitions easily from day to night.
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Donated by First Title Company.
Add a pop of color to any table with this set of six hand-blown stemless wine glasses from Estelle Colored Glass. Featuring a vibrant mix of hues, each glass is crafted with a modern silhouette that’s both stylish and easy to use. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or elevating everyday moments.
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Donated by In the Game Fun Trackers.
Enjoy a fun-filled day at In The Game with this entertainment package perfect for families or group outings. This bundle includes four game cards, each loaded with rides, giving you a total of 16 rides to enjoy. From arcade games to interactive attractions, it’s a great way to spend time together and create lasting memories.
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Donated by Christine Belin, Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Steel.
Show off your love for your four-legged best friend with this “Dog Mom” hat. Designed with a classic, easy-to-wear fit, it’s perfect for everyday outings, walks, or casual weekends. A fun and thoughtful accessory for any proud dog mom.
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Donated by Gillian Spengler.
Original acrylic on canvas by artist Gillian Spengler, featuring an expressive angelic figure set against rich, textured tones of gold, copper, and soft green. This striking piece blends movement and emotion, creating a sense of peace, strength, and quiet reflection. A beautiful statement artwork that brings warmth and depth to any space.
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Donated by Skin Bar & Ink
Enjoy a little self-care with this $50 gift certificate to Skin Bar & Ink. This local beauty studio specializes in customized skincare treatments, facials, lash services, and permanent makeup designed to enhance your natural glow.
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Donated by Rachel Pruneda, Fidelity National Home Warranty.
Celebrate Texas charm with this beautifully curated Bluebonnet gift basket. Featuring coordinating serveware, drinkware, and a candle, this set is perfect for entertaining or adding a touch of seasonal style to your home. Perfect for hosting, gifting, or bringing a touch of Texas-inspired charm to your home.
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Donated by Norma Lang, Keller Williams Coastal Bend.
A timeless turquoise and silver jewelry set featuring statement earrings and coordinating beaded bracelets. This set blends classic Southwest style with everyday wearability—perfect for dressing up or adding a pop of color to any outfit.
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Donated by Nick Estrada, CrossCountry Mortgage
Stay refreshed anywhere with this RTIC cooler set featuring a 3-gallon water cooler and two insulated tumblers. Perfect for the beach, tailgates, or outdoor gatherings—keep drinks cold and ready to go all day long.
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Donated by Mylin Anandula, LPT Realty.
Explore your city in a whole new way with this Let’s Roam Scavenger Hunt experience. This app-based adventure leads you through local landmarks while you solve riddles, complete challenges, and compete with your group along the way. This voucher includes one Standard Hunt Pass for up to 10 players—perfect for friends, family, or a team outing.
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Donated by Mylin Anandula, LPT Realty.
A delicate jewelry set featuring a beaded necklace in soft blush tones with gold accents, paired with coordinating drop earrings. This versatile set adds a subtle pop of color and is perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
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Donated by Jacob Sierra, LPT Realty.
Official Riddell Dallas Cowboys mini helmet signed by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. This collectible piece includes a certificate of authenticity and a CeeDee Lamb trading card, making it a great addition for any Cowboys fan or sports memorabilia collector.
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Donated by Kristi Strickland, The Ron Brown Company
A beautifully curated collection of home décor and staging pieces designed to inspire inviting, stylish spaces. Featuring a mix of decorative accents and soft textures, this set brings warmth, charm, and a touch of elegance to any home.
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Donated by Kleberg Member Engagement Committee
Bring the party home with this vibrant taco night collection, featuring margarita glasses, a statement serving bowl, colorful tableware, and festive accents. Perfect for hosting a fun and stylish taco night with family and friends.
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An adorable plush teddy-style mini backpack featuring a soft texture, sweet bow detail, and adjustable straps. Perfect for a little one, this charming bag makes a fun and thoughtful gift for everyday adventures.
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Donated by Rhonda Hance, Coldwell Banker Pacesetter Steel.
A charming spring-inspired décor collection featuring a framed art piece, ceramic bunny, floral accents, and decorative touches. Perfect for refreshing your home or gifting to someone who loves soft, seasonal styling.
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