2026 Wylder Lecture Series- Exhibitor Registration

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About this event
Each sponsor receives a 45-minute solo presentation, premium exhibit space, top-tier branding, a custom social media campaign, and four exhibitor badges. (See Prospectus for more details)
6’ tabletop exhibit space in a high-traffic area with direct attendee access. Year-long website recognition with company logo and link. Promotional materials included in attendee tote bags for extended visibility.
One 6-foot exhibit table
Two exhibitor name badges
Eligibility: Must provide proof of 501(c)(3) status.
6’ tabletop exhibit
2 complimentary attendee badges
Eligibility: Must provide proof of 501(c)(3) status and documentation showing less than $300,000 in revenue on last year’s tax return.
6’ tabletop exhibit
2 complimentary attendee badges
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