New Mexico Pediatric Society

Hosted by

New Mexico Pediatric Society

About this event

2026 Wylder Lecture Series- Exhibitor Registration

30 Rainbow Rd

Albuquerque, NM 87113, USA

Platinum (2 available: Breakfast & Lunch)
$12,000

Each sponsor receives a 45-minute solo presentation, premium exhibit space, top-tier branding, a custom social media campaign, and four exhibitor badges. (See Prospectus for more details)

Partner Package - $6000
$6,000

6’ tabletop exhibit space in a high-traffic area with direct attendee access. Year-long website recognition with company logo and link. Promotional materials included in attendee tote bags for extended visibility.

Standard Exhibit
$2,000

One 6-foot exhibit table
Two exhibitor name badges

Corporate Non-Profit (need proof of 501c)
$1,500

Eligibility: Must provide proof of 501(c)(3) status.
6’ tabletop exhibit
2 complimentary attendee badges

Community Non-Profit – (See Eligibility in Description)
$500

Eligibility: Must provide proof of 501(c)(3) status and documentation showing less than $300,000 in revenue on last year’s tax return.
6’ tabletop exhibit
2 complimentary attendee badges

Donation
$500

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