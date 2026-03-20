Xemplar Club Of Farmington And Farmington Hills Inc

Hosted by

Xemplar Club Of Farmington And Farmington Hills Inc

About this event

2026 Xemplar Signature Golf Classic

37777 11 Mile Ct

Farmington Hills, MI 48335, USA

Individual Golf Registration
$175

Includes one golfer entry for the outing. Enjoy a full day of golf with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beverages included.

Golf Foursome
$700

Register a full team of four golfers. Includes all event meals, beverages, and a complete day on the course together.

Hole Sponsor
$175

Show your support with branded signage on a tee or green. A great way to gain visibility while supporting the event.

2026 Supporting Sponsor
$1,000

Includes one golf foursome, exclusive hole signage, recognition in the event program, and featured signage in the clubhouse.

2026 Xemplar Sponsor
$2,500

Premier sponsorship package including two golf foursomes, exclusive hole signage, premium clubhouse recognition, event program placement, range balls, and Pro V1 golf balls for each golfer.

Dinner Only
$40

Join us for dinner only — no golf required. Enjoy the evening meal, beverages, and the chance to connect with fellow supporters of the Xemplar Club's Golf Classic.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!