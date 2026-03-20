2026 Xemplar Signature Golf Classic

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About this event
Includes one golfer entry for the outing. Enjoy a full day of golf with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and beverages included.
Register a full team of four golfers. Includes all event meals, beverages, and a complete day on the course together.
Show your support with branded signage on a tee or green. A great way to gain visibility while supporting the event.
Includes one golf foursome, exclusive hole signage, recognition in the event program, and featured signage in the clubhouse.
Premier sponsorship package including two golf foursomes, exclusive hole signage, premium clubhouse recognition, event program placement, range balls, and Pro V1 golf balls for each golfer.
Join us for dinner only — no golf required. Enjoy the evening meal, beverages, and the chance to connect with fellow supporters of the Xemplar Club's Golf Classic.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!