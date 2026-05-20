2026 Year End Points

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$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)
$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)
$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)
$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)
$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)
$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)
$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)
$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)
$1.00 to cover all entries per each individual Rodeo/Show that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)
$1.00 per each run you submit to count towards year end championship. This feel will assist the event director in purchasing year end awards. Ensure Brett Sweet the Equine Cattle Evwnts director receives events results( placing, $ won, show secretary POC) with this payment confirmation.
$1.00 per each run you submit to count towards year end championship. This feel will assist the event director in purchasing year end awards. Ensure Brett Sweet the Equine Cattle Evwnts director receives events results( placing, $ won, show secretary POC) with this payment confirmation.
$1.00 per each run you submit to count towards year end championship. This feel will assist the event director in purchasing year end awards. Ensure to send results to [email protected] so the director receives events results( placing, $ won, show secretary POC) with this payment confirmation.
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