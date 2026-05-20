Fort Drum Rodeo and Equestrian Club Inc

Hosted by

Fort Drum Rodeo and Equestrian Club Inc

About this event

2026 Year End Points

FDREC

Bull Riding item
Bull Riding
$5
Members only

$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)

Team Roping item
Team Roping
$5
Members only

$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)

Steer Wrestling/ Chute Dogging item
Steer Wrestling/ Chute Dogging
$5
Members only

$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)

Barrel Racing item
Barrel Racing
$5
Members only

$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)

Pole Bending
$5

$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)

Saddle Bronc / bareback item
Saddle Bronc / bareback
$5

$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)

Calf Roping item
Calf Roping
$5

$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)

Brakeaway Roping item
Brakeaway Roping
$5

$5.00 per Event Ride that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)

Youth Only Awards
$1

$1.00 to cover all entries per each individual Rodeo/Show that you're submitting for year end championships. Please ensure you send your Results (score, place, $ earned and event secretary POC) with payment conformation to the FDREC Rodeo Director Hank Kellogg (Austin Labar is ALT POC)

Ranch Sorting item
Ranch Sorting
$1

$1.00 per each run you submit to count towards year end championship. This feel will assist the event director in purchasing year end awards. Ensure Brett Sweet the Equine Cattle Evwnts director receives events results( placing, $ won, show secretary POC) with this payment confirmation.​

Team Penning item
Team Penning
$1
Members only

$1.00 per each run you submit to count towards year end championship. This feel will assist the event director in purchasing year end awards. Ensure Brett Sweet the Equine Cattle Evwnts director receives events results( placing, $ won, show secretary POC) with this payment confirmation.​

Ranch Horse item
Ranch Horse
$1
Members only

$1.00 per each run you submit to count towards year end championship. This feel will assist the event director in purchasing year end awards. Ensure to send results to [email protected] so the director receives events results( placing, $ won, show secretary POC) with this payment confirmation.​

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