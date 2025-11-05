Bond Christian Service Camp

Hosted by

Bond Christian Service Camp

About this event

2026 Yeti Chilly Chili Challenge

Missouri Blvd

Pleasant Mound Township, IL

Chili Cooker
$1

We need people to enter our Chili Cook-Off - there is a $1 charge to enter - however, there is a prize for the People Choice Award.

1st Time Lake Leaper
$50

For $50 you can leap in the lake and receive a 2026 Chilly Chili Challenge Sweatshirt with the “I TOOK THE LEAP” patch!

Returning (2025) Lake Leaper - 2026 Hoodie & Patch
$50

For $50 you can leap in the lake and receive a 2026 Chilly Chili Challenge Sweatshirt with the “I TOOK THE LEAP” patch!

Returning Lake Leaper - Patch only! (Bring your 2025 Hoodie)
$25

For $25 you can leap in the lake and receive a 2026 Chilly Chili Challenge “I TOOK THE LEAP” patch! Bring your 2025 Hoodie and we will add your 2026 patch.

2026 Sweatshirt w/ Chicken Patch
$50

Don't want to leap in the lake? For $50 you can receive a 2026 Chilly Chili Challenge Sweatshirt and proudly rock the all new "CHICKEN" patch!


Chicken Patch Only! (Bring your 2025 Hoodie)
$25

Did you leap in the lake last year but don't want to leap in the lake this year? For $25 you can receive the all new 2026 "CHICKEN" patch! Bring your 2025 Hoodie and we will add your 2026 patch.

Add a donation for Bond Christian Service Camp

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!