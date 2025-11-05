2026 Yeti Chilly Chili Challenge

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About this event
We need people to enter our Chili Cook-Off - there is a $1 charge to enter - however, there is a prize for the People Choice Award.
For $50 you can leap in the lake and receive a 2026 Chilly Chili Challenge Sweatshirt with the “I TOOK THE LEAP” patch!
For $50 you can leap in the lake and receive a 2026 Chilly Chili Challenge Sweatshirt with the “I TOOK THE LEAP” patch!
For $25 you can leap in the lake and receive a 2026 Chilly Chili Challenge “I TOOK THE LEAP” patch! Bring your 2025 Hoodie and we will add your 2026 patch.
Don't want to leap in the lake? For $50 you can receive a 2026 Chilly Chili Challenge Sweatshirt and proudly rock the all new "CHICKEN" patch!
Did you leap in the lake last year but don't want to leap in the lake this year? For $25 you can receive the all new 2026 "CHICKEN" patch! Bring your 2025 Hoodie and we will add your 2026 patch.
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