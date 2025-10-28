Yi Hwang Academy Incorporated

Hosted by

Yi Hwang Academy Incorporated

About this event

2026 YHALE Lunar New Year Event

Parking Lot

4450 River Green Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30096, USA

Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,500

Include one VIP Booth at the event & Guest speaker invitation during the event’s opening ceremony & Logo and name printed on program posters and school yearbook & Banner displayed at the front of the school & Name announced on stage at least 3 times during the event & Logo and active link featured on the festival webpage & Recognition on YHALE social media platforms.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,000

Include one VIP Booth at the event & Logo and name printed on program posters & Banner displayed at the front of the school & Sponsorship introduced at the beginning of the event & Logo and active link featured on the festival webpage & Recognition on YHALE social media platforms

Bronze Level Vendor Sponsorship
$500

Include one VIP booth at the event & Banner displayed at the front of the school & Logo and active link featured on the festival webpage & Recognition on YHALE social media platforms

Booth for non-profit or promotion vendors
$200

Include two 4’ tables & 2 chairs.

Booth for Food/Beverage Vendors
$250

Include two 4’ tables & 2 chairs.

Food/Beverage Truck
$300

No tables or chairs will be provided.

Add a donation for Yi Hwang Academy Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!