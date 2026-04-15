You Matter 2

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You Matter 2

About this event

2026 YM2 Juneteenth Parade & Block Party Vendor/Parade Group Fees

Flossmoor

IL, USA

Parade Group Registration
$50

Register your group for the You Matter 2 Juneteenth Parade! This covers up to 30 participants, with line-up at 8:30 AM and the parade starting at 10:00 AM. Celebrate Juneteenth with us!

Table Vendor Registration
$150

Join us as a table vendor at the You Matter 2 Juneteenth Block Party! Fee includes 1 table and 2 chairs. Event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM – a great opportunity to engage with attendees!

Food Truck/Trailer Registration
$200

Sign up to serve food at the You Matter 2 Juneteenth Block Party! Fee includes space for your truck. The event runs from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a great way to share your food and connect with the community!

1 Day Event Vendor Insurance Add-On
$100

All vendors are required to have general liability insurance with You Matter 2 and Village of Flossmoor listed as additionally insured. You may provide your own or purchase the add-on here.

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