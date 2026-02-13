Collective Entrepreneur Group

2026 Young Entrepreneur Market Sponsorships

Future Founders Sponsorship
$1,000

Logo Advertised on Event Signage

Mention in Press Release

Logo Placement on YEM website

Verbal recognition during opening or closing remarks

Opportunity to have a booth or table at the event

Featured sponsor spotlight on social or email

Rising Innovators Sponsorship
$500

Logo Advertised on Event Signage

Mention in Press Release

Logo Placement on YEM website

Verbal recognition during opening or closing remarks

Featured sponsor spotlight on social or email

Dream Builders Sponsorship
$300

Logo Advertised on Event Signage

Logo Placement on YEM website

Group mention with other community champions sponsors on social

Community Champions Sponsor
$100

Name mention on YEM website

Group social media thank you

